एक मां का दर्द:सेलिना जेटली ने प्रीमैच्योरिटी डे पर शेयर किया बेटे की मौत का गम, पैरेंट्स को दिया मैसेज- चमत्कार हो सकते हैं

वर्ल्ड प्रीमैच्योरिटी डे पर सेलिना जेटली ने एक इमोशनल नोट पोस्ट किया है। जिसमें उन्होंने अपने बच्चे की मौत के बारे में लिखा है कि किस तरह का दर्द उन्होंने बर्दाश्त किया। इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्होंने लिखा है कि बच्चों का प्रीमैच्योर बर्थ बहुत ही जटिल हैल्थ प्रॉब्लम है। इस पोस्ट के साथ सेलिना ने अपने बच्चे की कई फोटोज भी पोस्ट की हैं।

अपने दर्द की कहानी से दिया साहस
सेलिना ने पोस्ट में लिखा- समय से पहले जन्म एक बहुत ही गंभीर स्वास्थ्य समस्या है, लेकिन आखिर में आशा और प्रकाश मिलता है। जो पैरेंट्स नियोनेटल इंटेंसिव केयर यूनिट में हैं उनके लिए मैं और हैग पीटर आपको यकीन दिलाते हैं कि चीजें बेहतर हो रही हैं जो भविष्य में बहुत रोमांचकारी होंगी। कंगारू केयर, ब्रेस्ट मिल्क, डॉक्टरों में प्यार और विश्वास रखना चमत्कार कर सकता है।

सेलिना आगे लिखती हैं- हम NICU में एक बच्चे के लिए उस दर्द से गुजरे और उसके लिए अंतिम संस्कार की व्यवस्था की जिसे हम जन्मजात हार्ट प्रॉब्लम के कारण हार गए, लेकिन हम दुबई में NICU की नर्सों और डॉक्टरों की आशा और देखभाल पर पूरा यकीन करते रहे। जिन्होंने अथक परिश्रम किया ताकि ट्विन बेबी अर्थर हमारे साथ घर वापस आ सके।

जबकि कई प्रीटर्म बच्चे अभी भी मेडिकल चैलेंजेस या जीवन की खतरनाक परिस्थितियों को विकसित करने की काबिलियत रखते हैं। कई पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ होते हैं। कुछ विंस्टन चर्चिल और अल्बर्ट आइंस्टीन जैसे नाम बन जाते हैं और निश्चित रूप से मेरा अपना अर्थर जेटली हैग भी। अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद को अर्थू को दें और समय से पहले जन्मे बच्चे को कैसे बचाएं यह पढ़ना न भूलें।

तीन बेटों की मां हैं सेलिना जेटली
गौरतलब है कि पूर्व मिस इंडिया रहीं सेलिना ने होटेलियर पीटर हैग से शादी की थी। 2012 में उनके दो जुड़वा बेटे विंस्टन और विराज हुए। इसके बाद सेलिना ने 2017 में दोबारा जुड़वा बेटों शमशेर और अर्थर को जन्म दिया। लेकिन प्री-मैच्योर बर्थ के कारण दोनों 2 महीने तक इन्क्यूबेटर में रहे। इसके बाद एक बेटे की हार्ट प्रॉब्लम के चलते मौत हो गई थी।

