View this post on Instagram

Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. ❤️मेरा भाई

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on Jun 15, 2020 at 6:44am PDT