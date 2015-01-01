पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'मर्दानी 2' का एक साल पूरा:शिवानी शिवाजी राव के किरदार में दिखीं रानी मुखर्जी ने बोलीं- पुलिसवालों के लिए हर जगह एक युद्ध का मैदान है

21 मिनट पहले
रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म 'मर्दानी 2' को आज (रविवार) एक साल पूरा हो गया है। फिल्म पिछले साल 13 दिसंबर को रिलीज हुई थी। फैंस को फिल्म में रानी का फीमेल कॉप शिवानी शिवाजी राव का किरदार बहुत पसंद आया था। अपनी फिल्म का एक साल पूरा होने पर रानी ने कहा कि पुलिसवालों के लिए उनका युद्ध का मैदान हर जगह होता है।

रानी मुखर्जी ने कहा कि उनके लिए मर्दानी फ्रेंचाइजी बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। केवल इसलिए नहीं कि यह महिला सशक्तिकरण और महिलाओं पर होने वाली क्रूरताओं के बारे में है। बल्कि यह एक महिला के बारे में भी है, जो मुख्य नायक है। जो इन सबके खिलाफ खड़ी है। यह एक सूचनात्मक फिल्म भी है। क्योंकि यह बहुत सारी ऐसी चीजों को प्रस्तुत करती है। जिनसे महिलाओं को अवगत होने की आवश्यकता है। यह फिल्म उन सबके बारे में है। क्योंकि एक समाज में हम हमेशा सकारात्मक चीजों को देखने की कोशिश करते हैं।

महिला पुलिसकर्मियों से जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया मिली

42 वर्षीय रानी ने आगे कहा, "रिलीज होने पर फिल्म एक कॉमर्शियल हिट बन गई थी। इसके अलावा फिल्म को बहुत अच्छे रिव्यू भी मिले। उन्होंने कहा, "देश भर से महिला पुलिस की भी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया मिली थी। जब भी मैं महिला पुलिसकर्मियों से मिली हूं, उन्होंने सिर्फ फिल्म के लिए प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी। बल्कि उन्होंने शिवानी शिवाजी राव के कैरेक्टर पर भी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की। जो उन सभी चीजों को प्रदर्शित करता है, जिनसे अपनी लाइफ और करियर के दौरान निपटना है। इस किरदार की तरह ही पुलिसवालों के लिए हर दिन हर जगह युद्ध का मैदान होता है।"

'मर्दानी 2' में अपने काम के लिए बहुत प्रशंसा मिली: विशाल

फिल्म में साइको क्रिमिनल की भूमिका में रहे विशाल जेठवा ने कहा, "मुझे 'मर्दानी 2' में अपने काम के लिए बहुत तारीफ मिली। गोपी सर ने अपने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि विशाल पानी की तरह है। आप उसे कोई भी आकार दे सकते हैं और वह उसे अपना लेगा। गोपी सर जैसे अनुभवी निर्देशक से इस तरह का कॉम्लीमेंट मेरे लिए अपने आप में एक बहुत बड़ी बात है। महान रेखा जी भी फिल्म देखने के बाद रोने लगी थीं। उन्होंने फिल्म में मेरी परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ करते हुए कहा था कि उन्हें मुझमें बहुत मैच्योरिटी दिखती है। मेरे लिए वे गोल्डन वर्ड्स थे।"

फिल्म में मैसेज देने का प्रयास किया: डायरेक्टर गोपी

फिल्म के डायरेक्टर गोपी ने कहा, "मैं कहूंगा कि जिसने भी इस फिल्म को देखा है। उसे फिल्म में दिए गए मैसेज जरूर समझ आए होंगे। क्योंकि इसमें बहुत ही ईमानदारी से वो मैसेज देने का प्रयास किया गया। हमने एक कहानी के जरिए उन सभी मैसेज को दिखाया। यही कारण है कि यह फिल्म इतनी सफल हो पाई।

रिलीज से पहले फिल्म का हुआ काफी विरोध

यशराज फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनी 'मर्दानी 2' को दर्शकों से बहुत अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला था। तमाम कानूनी अड़चनों के बाद भी फिल्म दर्शकों के बीच अपने उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में सफल हुई थी। रानी को शिवानी शिवाजी राव के किरदार में दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया। वहीं फिल्म में एक साइको क्रिमिनल की भूमिका में रहे विशाल की एक्टिंग की खूब तारीफ हुई थी।

फिल्म 'मर्दानी 2' एक ऐसी फीमेल कॉप की कहानी है, जो एक सीरियल रेपिस्ट और हत्यारे की तलाश कर रही है। फिल्म में रानी के अलावा राजेश शर्मा, श्रुति बापना, विक्रम सिंह चौहान ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। इसका निर्देशन गोपी पुथरन ने किया। जबकि म्यूजिक रचिता अरोड़ा का है। शुरुआत में फिल्म को काफी कानूनी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा था। एजुकेशन हब कहे जाने वाले राजस्थान के कोटा के दृश्य दिखाए जाने के कारण फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले काफी विरोध झेला था।

दरअसल, फिल्म के ट्रेलर में कोटा में एक सीरियल किलर को दुष्कर्म की घटना को अंजाम देते दिखाया गया है। ट्रेलर की शुरुआत में फिल्म को सच्ची कहानी से प्रेरित बताया गया है। कोटा के लोगों को इसी बात से सबसे ज्यादा आपत्ति थी।

