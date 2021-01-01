पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ओटीटी फीवर:'डार्क' से लेकर'बर्ड बॉक्स' तक, इस वीकेंड नेटफ्लिक्स पर देख सकते हैं ये बेस्ट साइंस-फिक्शन मूवीज और सीरीज

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स पर कई बेहतरीन साइंस फिक्शन मूवीज मौजूद हैं, जिन्हें दर्शक अपनी पसंद के समय में कहीं भी, कभी भी देख सकते हैं। अगर आप भी इस वीकेंड फैमिली और दोस्तों के साथ घर में बैठे मूवी नाइट एंजॉय करना चाहते हैं तो नेटफ्लिक्स पर ये साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्में और सीरीज जरूर देखिए-

डार्क- 2017

IMDB रेटिंग- 8.8/10

कास्ट- लुईस हॉफमैन, लीसा विकारी, माजा स्कोन, ओलिव मसूची, एंड्रियास पिच्समैन, कैरोलिन इचोर्न, डेन लेनार्ड

डायरेक्टर- बरान बो ओडार

तीन सीजन वाली इस सीरीज में विंडेन शहर की कहानी दिखाई गई है। शहर से अचानक दो बच्चों के रहस्यमयी तरीके से गायब हो जाने पर जांच में कुछ बेहद चौंकाने वाले खुलासे होते हैं। सीरीज में दिखाया गया है कि कैसे टाइम ट्रेवलिंग के जरिए विंडेन शहर का हर एक शख्स दो से तीन जिंदगी जी रही है। फिल्म को बेहतरीन सस्पेंस के साथ बनाया गया है। फिल्म में पैरेलल यूनिवर्स और लोगों की दोहरी जिंदगी के बीच लुईस फॉरमैन (जोनस) और लीसा विकारी (मार्था) की खूबसूरत लव स्टोरी भी दिखाई गई है।

कंटेजियन- 2011

IMDB रेटिंग- 6.7/10

कास्ट- मैट डेमन, केट विंसलेस, लॉरेन फिशबर्न, जैनिफर एहले

डायरेक्टर- स्टीवन सोबरबर्ग

पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस महामारी आने से पहले ही इसे साल 2011 की फिल्म कंटेजियन में दिखाया जा चुका है। फिल्म में दिखाया गया है कि कैसे एक जानलेवा वायरस पूरी दुनिया को अपने कब्जे में ले लेता है। जहां एक तरफ लोग बड़ी संख्या में मर रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ पूरी दुनिया पर इसका बेहद बुरा असर पड़ा है। इस खतरनाक वायरस का वैक्सीन भी तैयार किया जाता है लेकिन हर व्यक्ति तक वैक्सीन पहुंचने में काफी समय लग जाता है। फिल्म की कहानी काफी हद तक कोरोना महामारी से मिलती है।

इन्सेप्शन- 2010

IMDB रेटिंग- 8.8/10

कास्ट- लिनोर्डो डिकैप्रियो, जोसफ गोर्डन, टोमी हार्डी, सिलियन मर्फी

डायरेक्टर- क्रिस्टोफर नोलन

साल 2010 में रिलीज हुई साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म इन्सेप्शन को नेटफ्लिक्स पर देखा जा सकता है। ये फिल्म एक ऐसी टीम की कहानी है जो खूफिया तरीके से लोगों के सपनों में पहुंचकर कॉर्पोरेट सीक्रेट चोरी करती है। इसी कहानी के बीच दिखाया गया है कि कैसे लीड एक्टर लिनोर्डो अपनी निजी जिंदगी को भी सपनों के सहारे जी रहे हैं। फिल्म को बेहद सस्पेंस और फिक्शन के साथ बनाया गया है। फिल्म देखकर आपको भी मेकर्स की कल्पना की सीमा देखकर हैरानी जरूर होगी।

स्नोपियरसर- 2020

IMDB रेटिंग- 7.1/10

कास्ट- क्रिस इवांस, जैमी बैल, टिल्डा स्विनटन

डायरेक्टर- जून-हो बोंग

नेटफ्लिक्स की फिल्म स्नोपियरसर फ्यूचर की कहानी है जिसमें एक क्लाइमेट करेक्शन एक्सपेरिमेंट बुरी तरफ फेल हो जाता है। एक्सपेरिमेंट खराब होने से गिने-चुने लोगों के अलावा पूरी दुनिया के लोग खत्म हो जाते है। जान बचाने के लिए एक ट्रेन के जरिए लोग भागने की कोशिश करते हैं। सफर में हर किसी को उनकी क्लास के मुताबिक अलग कर दिया जाता है जिससे कई तरह की लड़ाइयां पैदा होती हैं। सर्वाइवल गेम के दौरान लोग एक दूसरे के दुश्मन हो जाते हैं।

बर्ड बॉक्स- 2018

IMDB रेटिंग- 6.6/10

कास्ट- सेंड्रा बलोक सारा पॉलसन, ट्रेवांटे रोह्स, जॉन मैल्कोविक, रोज सलाजर, विवियन लायरा, जूलियन एडवर्ड

डायरेक्टर- सुजैन बेयर

बर्ड बॉक्स एक हॉरर साइंड-फिक्शन फिल्म है जिसे नेटफ्लिक्स पर देखा जा सकता है। फिल्म एक महिला और उसके दो बच्चों की कहानी है जो एक अदृश्य शक्ति से बचते हुए सुरक्षित जगह पहुंचने के लिए संघर्ष करते हैं। फिल्म में एक ऐसा मिस्टीरियस फोर्स दिखाया गया है जिसे देखने पर वो आपको खत्म कर देता है। जान बचाने के लिए मेलोरी अपने दो छोटे बच्चों को आंख बंद करके नदी और घने जंगल पार करवाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser