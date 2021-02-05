पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाकीज़ा के 49 साल:एक गाने की शूटिंग के दौरान खूब शराब पीकर बेहोश हो गई थीं मीना कुमारी, बॉडी डबल से करवानी पड़ी थी शूटिंग

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिंदी सिनेमा की यादगार फिल्म ‘पाकीज़ा’ की रिलीज़ को 4 फरवरी को 49 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। एक तवायफ़ की मार्मिक कहानी और लता मंगेशकर द्वारा गाए मधुर गीतों के लिए इसे याद किया जाता है। इसके निर्माण के दौरान प्यार-मोहब्बत के कुछ किस्से बने तो बिखरे भी।

इसके गीत ‘चलो दिलदार चलो चांद के पार चलो...’ में नायिका जिस तरह अपने प्रेमी को चांद के पार ले जाने की बात कहती है, उसी तरह ही हम आपको इस फिल्म के कुछ किस्सों के साथ यादों के गलियारे में ले जाएंगे। फिल्म शुरुआत में ज्यादा कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई। लेकिन रिलीज के एक महीने के अंदर ही मीना कुमारी का निधन हो गया।

इसके बाद सिनेमाघरों में उनके फैन्स की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी और फिल्म सुपरहिट हो गई। पढ़िए इस क्लासिक फिल्म से जुड़ी कुछ और दिलचस्प बातें:-

1) जब डाकू ने चाकू से अपने हाथ पर लिया मीना का ऑटोग्राफ

शूटिंग के अंतिम पड़ाव में निर्देशक कमाल अमरोही मप्र के शिवपुरी इलाके में गए थे। लौटते वक्त गाड़ी का पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया। दूर-दूर तक कोई आबादी नहीं थी और अगली बस सुबह से पहले जाती नहीं थी। रात के तक़रीबन दो बजे थे कि कुछ लोगों का समूह उस जगह पर आया जहां कमाल अमरोही और मीना कुमारी रुके थे।

समूह के मुखिया ने बड़े अदब के साथ अमरोही साहब और मीना कुमारी को अपने लोगों से मिलवाया। खाने-पीने, संगीत का इंतजाम किया। इसी बीच मुखिया एक चाकू लेकर आया और उसने मीना कुमारी से कहा कि वह उनका फैन है और वह उसके हाथ पर इस चाकू से ऑटोग्राफ दें। मीना कुमारी पहले तो घबरा गईं मगर फिर उन्होंने डरते-डरते हाथ पर उसका नाम लिख दिया। बाद में उन्हें पता चला कि वह मध्यप्रदेश का कुख्यात डाकू अमृत लाल था।

2) ‘सिर्फ एक सिक्का बतौर मेहनताना लूंगी...’

फिल्म के शुरू होने के कई सालों बाद कमाल और मीना का अलगाव हो गया। इसकी वजह शादी के बाद मीना पर लगाई गई कमाल की पाबंदी थी। पर फिल्म के डिब्बाबंद होने का कई लोगों पर गलत असर होता हुआ देख अमरोही साहब ने 24 अगस्त 1968 के दिन मीना कुमारी को एक खत लिखकर संदेश भेजा- ‘मैं जानता हूं कि आप सिर्फ इस शर्त पर ‘पाकीजा’ को पूरा करेंगी कि मैं आपको तलाक दे दूं। मुझे आपकी यह बात मंजूर है और मैं आपको हर तरह आजाद करने के लिए राजी हूं। इस फिल्म से कई लोगों की जिंदगी जुड़ी है इसलिए इसे पूरी जरूर करें।’

मीना ने जवाब में लिखा, ‘फिल्म पूरी करके बहुत खुशी मिलेगी पर इसके लिए मैं सिर्फ एक सिक्का बतौर मेहनताना लूंगी।’

3) निर्माण में कई तरह के जुगाड़ अपनाए गए

‘पाकीज़ा’ को बनाने में कई तरह की जुगाड़ की गई। राजकुमार के आने से पहले इसमें धर्मेंद्र लीड रोल प्ले कर रहे थे। उस दौरान उनकी फिल्म की हीरोइन मीना कुमारी से नजदीकियां बढ़ गईं। यह बात मीना कुमारी के पति और फिल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक कमाल अमरोही को पसंद नहीं आईं और उन्होंने धर्मेंद्र को फिल्म से निकाल दिया। वो भी तब जब फिल्म के कई सीन उनके साथ शूट हो चुके थे।

बाद में कमाल ने राजकुमार को इसमें कास्ट किया। उस जमाने में कैमरे में लगने वाले रील रोल की कॉस्ट बहुत आती थी तो खर्च बचाने कमाल ने धर्मेंद्र के साथ ही शूट किए गए कुछ सीन्स फिल्म में रख लिए। फिल्म के कई सीन ऐसे हैं जिसमें पीछे से और लॉन्ग शॉट में धर्मेंद्र दिख रहे हैं पर जैसे ही सीन चेंज होता या क्लोज अप आता तो राजकुमार का चेहरा सामने आता है। तो फिल्म में ऐसा हेरा-फेरी वाला जुगाड़ अपनाया गया।

4) बॉडी डबल से कराना पड़ा डांस

जब फिल्म दोबारा शुरू हुई तब तक मीना कुमारी को बेइंतहा शराब पीने की आदत लग चुकी थी। उनकी सेहत दिन पर दिन बिगड़ती जा रही थी। एक रोज गाने की शूटिंग करते वक्त मीना कुमारी बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ी। इसके बाद अमरोही ने बचे हुए डांस सीक्वेंस को बॉडी डबल के साथ शूट करवाया।

5) परदे से छुपी दिखी ढलती उम्र की सूरत

मीना कुमारी के सीन्स में भी जुगाड़ अपनाया गया। चूंकि कमाल से उनके रिश्ते में पड़ी खटास के कारण फिल्म रुकते-रुकते 14 सालों में तैयार हो पाई। तो इतने लंबे समय में मीना शारीरिक रुप से बदल चुकी थीं। कई गीतों में उनका या तो कपड़े से छिपा चेहरा दिखाया गया या उनके लॉन्ग शॉट से काम चलाया गया। क्लोज अप से बचा गया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (32.3)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें