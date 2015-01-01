पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'कालीन भैया' का संघर्ष:पंकज त्रिपाठी बोले, मेरे गांव में सिनेमाघर नहीं हैं, 26 किलोमीटर दूर जाकर फिल्म देखनी पड़ती है लेकिन OTT ने सब कुछ बदल दिया

10 मिनट पहले
‘मिर्जापुर 2' में अखंडानंद त्रिपाठी उर्फ कालीन भैया का रोल कर सुर्खियां बटोर रहे पंकज त्रिपाठी का मानना है कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म का उनकी सफलता में अहम स्थान रहा है। एक इंटरव्यू में वह बोले-''OTT ने मेरे करियर में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। मेरे गांव में सिनेमाहॉल नहीं है। वहां से 26 किलोमीटर दूर एक सिनेमाहॉल है इसलिए गांव वालों के लिए इतनी दूर जाकर फिल्में देखना संभव नहीं हो पाता। ओटीटी आ जाने के बाद मेरे गांव में भी लोग मेरे शो देख लेते हैं।''

पंकज ने आगे कहा, ''मैं जहां जाता हूं लोग मेरे किरदार के नाम से मुझे पुकारते हैं। एयरपोर्ट पर भी, CISF के लोग मुझे देखकर हंस देते हैं और मेरे किरदार के नाम से मुझे पुकारते हैं। OTT ने कई चीजें बदल कर रख दी है। मेरे लिए कहानी अहम है, प्लेटफॉर्म नहीं। मैं इस बात की परवाह नहीं करता कि मेरा काम कहां दिखाया जाएगा। फिल्मों से पहले मैं टीवी पर काम कर चुका हूं। मुझे कोई अंतर नजर नहीं आता। OTT की सबसे अच्छी बात है कि यहां किरदार की डेप्थ में जाने के लिए आपको काफी समय मिलता है, ना सिर्फ एक्टर्स बल्कि राइटर और मेकर्स को भी भरपूर समय मिलता है। सिनेमा में यह स्कोप कम है।''

इससे पहले एक इंटरव्यू में पंकज ने कहा था, "शुरुआत में मुझे काम ढूंढना पड़ता था। अब काम मुझे ढूंढता है। पहले मैं इस ऑफिस से उस ऑफिस धक्के खाता था। ऑफिस के बाहर इंतजार करता था और कहता था कि मैं एक्टर हूं, मुझे काम दे दीजिए। अब जो फिल्म 2021 के सेकंड हाफ में बनेगी, उसकी स्क्रिप्ट भी मुझे आज मिल गई है।"

गोपालगंज बिहार के रहने वाले हैं पंकज

पंकज त्रिपाठी गोपालगंज, बिहार के रहने वाले हैं। उनके पिता का नाम पंडित बनारस त्रिपाठी और मां का नाम हिमवंती देवी है। चार भाई-बहनों में वे सबसे छोटे हैं। पंकज ने 2004 में फिल्म 'रन' में छोटा सा रोल कर बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। हालांकि, उन्हें पहचान 2012 में फिल्म 'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' से मिली।

