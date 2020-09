बिग अनाउंसमेंट:पैनोरामा स्टूडियोज ने की खुदा हाफिज चैप्टर-II की घोषणा, 2021 के शुरुआती महीनों में विद्युत जामवाल और शिवालिका ओबेरॉय शुरू करेंगे शूटिंग

View this post on Instagram

After the phenomenal success of #KhudaHaafiz, @panorama_studios gears up to create the 2nd installment of the film, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter ll'. The film is all set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021! @shivaleekaoberoi Produced by @kumarmangatpathak & @abhishekpathakk written & directed by @farukkabir9 Co-produced by @sanju_r_joshi & #AdityaChowksey, @chhatwanimurli

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:33am PDT