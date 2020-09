View this post on Instagram

Actress Payal Ghosh meets union minister Ramdas regarding her ongoing #MeToo movement against Anurag Kashyap. 📸 . . . #payalghosh #anuragkashyap #gapshap #GapShap #bollywoodgapshap

