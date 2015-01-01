पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बर्थडे विश:रजनीकांत का आज 70वां जन्मदिन, PM मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी बधाई; बोले- आप हमेशा स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेगास्टार रजनीकांत आज (शनिवार) अपना 70वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उनके फैंस, फैमिली, फ्रेंड्स, सेलिब्रिटी और पॉलिटिशियन भी उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर रजनीकांत को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लिखा, डियर रजनीकांत जी, आपको जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। भगवान करे आप हमेशा स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों। मोदी के अलावा कई स्टार्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर रजनीकांत को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

म्यूजिक कंपोजर ए आर रहमान ने लिखा-सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनके फैंस की तरफ से ये CDP जारी करते हुए मैं बहुत खुश और सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं। आपको एक शानदार जन्मदिन और अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की शुभकामनाएं।

साउथ के एक्टर वेंकट प्रभु ने लिखा- जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं थलाइवा। तमिलनाडु के डिप्टी सीएम ओ पन्नीरसेल्वम ने भी रजनीकांत को बर्थडे विश किया है। पन्नीरसेल्वम ने लिखा- अपने निरंतर काम करते रहने और गजब की प्रतिभा की वजह से रजनी ने तमिल फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में इतना बड़ा मुकाम हासिल किया है। उनकी लंबी उम्र की कामना करता हूं।

जल्द ही अपकमिंग फिल्म 'अन्नाथे' में दिखाई देंगे
बता दें कि रजनीकांत जल्द ही अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'अन्नाथे' में दिखाई देंगे। यह फिल्म सिरुथाई शिव के निर्देशन बन रही है। फिल्म ग्रामीण ड्रामा पर बेस्ड होगी। इस फिल्म में चार फिमेल एक्ट्रेस लीड रोल में होंगी। कीरथि सुरेश, नयनतारा, खुशबू सुंदर और मीना फिल्म में रजनीकांत के साथ स्क्रीन स्पेस शेयर करते दिखाई देंगी। इस फिल्म में प्रकाश की भी अहम भूमिका है। जबकि सोरी और सतीश भी अहम भूमिकाओं में नजर आएंगे।

31 दिसंबर को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी लॉन्च करेंगे
फिल्म की शूटिंग हैदराबाद की रामोजी फिल्म सिटी में हो रही थी। लेकिन कोरोनावायरस महामारी के चलते लॉकडाउन के कारण फिल्म की शूटिंग रोक दी गई थी। मेकर्स को उम्मीद है की फिल्म की शूटिंग इसी महीने दिसंबर में शुरू होगी और रजनीकांत जनवरी में सेट पर शामिल होंगे। इसके अलावा रजनीकांत ने भी कुछ हफ्ते पहले एक घोषणा की थी। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि वह 31 दिसंबर को अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी लॉन्च करेंगे और उसी दिन अपनी पार्टी के नाम का खुलासा करेंगे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि आध्यात्मिक राजनीति के साथ तमिलनाडु के भाग्य को बदलने का समय आ गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें