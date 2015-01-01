पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलिंद सोमण में बचाव में पूजा:न्यूड मिलिंद की तुलना पूजा बेदी ने नागा बाबाओं से की, बोलीं- अगर न्यूडिटी क्राइम तो उन्हें गिरफ्तार होना चाहिए

30 मिनट पहले
कबीर बेदी की बेटी और एक्ट्रेस पूजा बेदी ने विवादित फोटो को लेकर मिलिंद सोमण का बचाव किया है। लेकिन उनके इस ट्वीट ने उन्हें भी विवादों में फंसा दिया है। दरअसल, पूजा बेदी ने अपने ट्वीट में बीच पर न्यूड होकर दौड़ने वाले मिलिंद सोमण की तुलना नागा साधुओं से की है और कहा है कि अगर न्यूड होना अपराध है तो सभी नागा बाबाओं को गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए।

पूजा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "मिलिंद की फोटो में कुछ भी अश्लील नहीं है। ज्यादा कल्पना करने वाले लोगों के दिमाग में अश्लीलता भरी है। उनका अपराध अच्छा दिखना, फेमस होना और बेंचमार्क स्थापित करना है। अगर न्यूडिटी अपराध है तो सभी नागा बाबाओं को गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए। राख लगाने से स्वीकार करने योग्य नहीं बन जाते।"

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के रिएक्शन

पूजा के ट्वीट पर कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "तुम्हारी तुलना बिल्कुल गलत है। पहले यह पढ़िए कि कोई नागा बाबा कैसे बन सकता है। वरना सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए ऐसी तुलना मत कीजिए।"

एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "माफ कीजिए। लेकिन आपकी तुलना बिल्कुल गलत है। नागा बाबा हर मौसम में ऐसी ही लाइफस्टाइल जीते हैं। क्या मिलिंद की लाइफस्टाइल भी हर मौसम में ऐसी ही है।"

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा है, "यानी कि एक महिला अगर कुछ शूट करती है तो वह गलत है और मिलिंद सही हैं। आपने पूनम पांडे के लिए अपना स्टैंड क्यों नहीं लिया? यह डबल स्टैंडर्ड क्यों? और हिंदू को गाली देना आजकल बॉलीवुड में आम बात है।"

एक यूजर का कमेंट है, "उनके (नागा साधुओं) पास दिखाने के लिए सोशल मीडिया नहीं है। तुलना गलत है।"

4 नवंबर को मिलिंद ने शेयर की थी न्यूड फोटो

4 नवंबर को मिलिंद सोमण ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक फोटो पोस्ट की थी, जिसमें वे न्यूड होकर गोवा बीच पर दौड़ लगाते नजर आए थे। यह फोटो उनकी पत्नी अंकिता कंवर ने खीची थी जो खूब वायरल हुई थी।

इसके बाद गोवा पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ आईपीसी के सेक्शन 294 (अश्लील हरकतें) और सेक्शन 67 (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक फॉर्म में अश्लील सामग्री को प्रकाशित या प्रसारित करना) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

