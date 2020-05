View this post on Instagram

My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any Capacity. As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologize to anyone who was offended by the video 🙏🏻 @ncwindia

A post shared by Faizal Siddiqui - فيصل صديقي (@siddiquifaizal) on May 18, 2020 at 1:35am PDT