पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिपोर्ट्स में दावा:किसान आंदोलन के सपोर्ट में पोस्ट करने लिए खालिस्तानी पीआर फर्म ने रिहाना को दिए 18 करोड़ रुपए

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आंदोलन में विदेशी ताकतों और शख्सियतों का सर्पाेट मिलने की बात लगातार सामने आ रही है। ताजा खुलासे में यह पता चला है कि पॉप सिंगर रिहाना को किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पोस्ट करने के बदले 2.5 मिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 18 करोड़ रुपए मिले थे। इस डील के पीछे कनाडा की पोएटिक जस्टिस फाउंडेशन का हाथ है।

खालिस्तानी लिंक भी आई सामने
द प्रिंट की खबर के मुताबिक पीआर फर्म स्काईरॉकेट ने इस काम को अंजाम दिया। जिसे एक खालिस्तानी एमओ धालीवाल डायरेक्ट करता है। उसी ने भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के सपोर्ट में ट्वीट करने के लिए रिहाना को पेमेंट किया था। इतना ही नहीं किसानों के समर्थन में इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर शुरू हुए इस अभियान को कनाडा के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं का समर्थन भी मिला था।

कंगना रनोट ने रिहाना के ट्वीट को रि-ट्वीट करते हुए उन्हें बेवकूफ कहा था।
कंगना रनोट ने रिहाना के ट्वीट को रि-ट्वीट करते हुए उन्हें बेवकूफ कहा था।

कंगना ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की खबर
कंगना पहले ही दिन से किसान आंदोलन के विरोध में हैं। जब रिहाना को ट्वीट के बदले पेमेंट करने की खबर सामने आई तो उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर अपनी बात रखी। कंगना ने लिखा-इतना कम, इतने की तो मैं अपने फ्रैंड्स को गिफ्ट दे देती हूं। कितने सस्ते हैं ये सब यार, हा हा हा हा। फोर्ब्स इनकम की सबसे बड़ी धोखाधड़ी। उनके पास हस्तियों के वित्तीय डेटा तक पहुंच नहीं है फिर भी सितारों की नकली आय का दावा करते हैं। अगर मैं झूठ बोल रही हूं तो फोर्ब्स मेरे खिलाफ मुकदमा करें।

रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन पर कहा था
रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन पर अमेरिकी न्यूज चैनल CNN की खबर को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हुए सवाल उठाया था- ‘हम इस पर यानी भारत के किसान आंदोलन पर बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं?’ उनकी इस पोस्ट को करीब 2.20 लाख लोगों ने री-ट्वीट किया है। गौरतलब है कि ट्विटर पर रिहाना के 11 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स हैं।

ग्रेटा की टूलकिट से मिली थी हिंट
ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने सोशल मीडिया पर टूलकिट नाम का एक डॉक्यूमेंट शेयर किया जिसे थोड़ी देर बाद उन्होंने डिलीट कर दिया था। इसमें पूरे एजेंडे की प्लानिंग की पावर पॉइंट स्लाइड भी थी। जिसमें पोएटिक जस्टिस फाउंडेशन का लोगो भी लगा हुआ था। कनाडा के इस NGO की वेबसाइट आस्क इंडिया पर किसानों से जुड़े तमाम प्रोपेगेंडा भरे पड़े हैं। साथ ही उनकी सोशल मीडिया साइट्स पर देश-विरोधी, खालिस्तान समर्थक मैटेरियल भी है।टूलकिट के मुताबिक ये कैम्पेन नवंबर 2020 से चल रहा है। 23 और 26 जनवरी के दिन इनकी बड़े लेवल इस प्रोपेगेंडा फैलाने की योजना थी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें