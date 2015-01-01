पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रभुदेवा ने कर ली दूसरी शादी?:रिपोर्ट्स में दावा- प्रभुदेवा ने मुंबई बेस्ड फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट से शादी की, हाल ही में भतीजी के साथ जुड़ा था नाम

19 मिनट पहले
डांसर, कोरियोग्राफर, एक्टर और डायरेक्टर प्रभुदेवा ने शादी कर ली है। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो उन्होंने मुंबई बेस्ड एक फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट को अपनी जीवन संगिनी बनाया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में यह दावा किया जा रहा था कि प्रभुदेवा अपनी भतीजी शोभा के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं और दोनों शादी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, ताजा रिपोर्ट्स में यह दावा झूठा साबित हो रहा है।

करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले प्रभुदेवा के घर हुई शादी

इंडिया टुडे ने प्रभुदेवा के करीबी सूत्रों के हवाले से लिखा है, "नहीं वे खबरें गलत थीं। प्रभु देवा ने फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट से शादी की है और वह उनकी भतीजी नहीं है। फिलहाल, वे चेन्नई में हैं।" कहा जा रहा है कि प्रभु देवा कुछ समय पहले पीठ दर्द का इलाज कराने के लिए इस फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट से मिले थे। इसी दौरान दोनों एक-दूजे को दिल दे बैठे और सितंबर में प्रभुदेवा के घर पर उन्होंने शादी कर ली।

पहली शादी एक्स्ट्रा मेरिटल अफेयर के चलते टूटी

प्रभुदेवा ने 1995 में रामलता से शादी की थी। मुस्लिम से हिंदू बनीं रामलता क्लासिकल डांसर थीं। शादी के बाद प्रभुदेवा और साउथ इंडियन एक्ट्रेस नयनतारा का रिलेशनशिप खूब चर्चा में रहा।

प्रभुदेवा ने तमिल फिल्म 'विल्लू' में नयनतारा को कोरियोग्राफ किया था, जहां से दोनों के बीच प्यार पनपा। 2010 में प्रभु ने एक्ट्रेस से रिश्ते की बात मानी और शादी करने की इच्छा जाहिर की।

नयनतारा और प्रभु के रिश्ते की बात रामलता को भी पता चल गई थी। कोर्ट कचहरी और हंगामे के बाद 2011 में रामलता ने 16 साल की शादी खत्म कर दी। वहीं 2012 में नयनतारा ने भी प्रभुदेवा से ब्रेकअप कर लिया था।

प्रभुदेवा के अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स

प्रभु इन दिनों सलमान खान, दिशा पाटनी और रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म 'राधेःयोर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड भाई' का डायरेक्शन कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं वे साउथ की कई फिल्मों में मुख्य भूमिका निभाते नजर आएंगे। बतौर एक्टर 'पोन मनिकवेल' उनकी 50वीं फिल्म है। इस मूवी में वह पहली बार पुलिस अफसर की भूमिका निभाने जा रहे हैं।

