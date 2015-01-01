पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतीक बब्बर का हटके अंदाज:स्मिता पाटिल और राज बब्बर के बेटे प्रतीक का नेल पेंट लगवाते वीडियो हुआ वायरल, सौतेली बहन जूही ने कहा- हे राम!

एक मिनट पहले
जानी-मानी एक्ट्रेस स्मिता पाटिल और राज बब्बर के बेटे प्रतीक बब्बर का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में प्रतीक अपने हाथों में नेल पेंट लगवाते नजर आ रहे हैं। प्रतीक ने यह वीडियो खुद इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है।

इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए प्रतीक ने कैप्शन में लिखा, ''व्हाय थैंक यू डार्लिंग! वीडियो में प्रतीक शॉर्ट्स पहने हैं और अपनी फिट बॉडी दिखाते नजर आ रहे हैं। साथ ही एक लड़की उनके नाखूनों में नेल पेंट लगाती दिख रही है।

प्रतीक का यह वीडियो देख उनकी सौतेली बहन जूही बब्बर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा-हे राम! वहीं, एक्ट्रेस मृणाल ठाकुर ने लिखा-मैं भी अपने नाखून साफ करवा रही हूं।

इससे पहले 2018 में प्रतीक अपने अजीबोगरीब लुक की वजह से चर्चा में आए थे। उन्होंने लैक्मे इंडिया फैशन वीक के दौरान आधे चेहरे पर दाढ़ी तो आधे चेहरे पर क्लीन शेव में देखा गया था।

'छिछोरे' में आए थे नजर

33 साल के प्रतीक की पिछली फिल्म 'छिछोरे' थी जिसमें वह सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ नजर आए थे। अब उनकी अगली फिल्म ब्रह्मास्त्र होगी जिसमें रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, अमिताभ बच्चन नजर आएंगे। इसके अलावा प्रतीक संजय गुप्ता की मुंबई सागा में भी दिखेंगे जिसमें जॉन अब्राहम, इमरान हाशमी, काजल अग्रवाल, सुनील शेट्टी जैसे कलाकार दिखेंगे।

पत्नी से रह रहे अलग

प्रतीक कुछ समय पहले अपनी शादीशुदा जिंदगी के चलते सुर्खियों में आए थे। खबरें थीं कि 23, जनवरी, 2019 को एक्ट्रेस सान्या सागर से शादी के बंधन में बंधे प्रतीक उनसे अलग रह रहे हैं। दोनों लंबे समय से पब्लिकली भी साथ नजर नहीं आए हैं। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से भी इन्होंने अपनी साथ की फोटो हटा ली हैं।

