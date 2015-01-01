पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मिता पाटिल की आज 34वीं पुण्यतिथि:मां स्मिता पाटिल की याद में प्रतीक बब्बर ने शेयर किया बेहद इमोशनल नोट, लिखा- आप हमेशा मेरे अंदर जीती रहेंगी

4 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज दिवंगत एक्ट्रेस स्मिता पाटिल की आज (13 दिसंबर) 34वीं पुण्यतिथि है। उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उनके बेटे एक्टर प्रतीक बब्बर ने अपनी मां को याद करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक बहुत ही इमोशनल नोट शेयर किया है। इस नोट के साथ प्रतीक ने अपनी मां की एक ब्लैक एंड वाइट फोटो भी शेयर की है। प्रतीक को जन्म देने के दो हफ्ते बाद ही स्मिता इस दुनिया को छोड़कर चली गईं थी।

प्रतीक का इमोशनल नोट
प्रतीक ने अपनी मां की फोटो शेयर कर नोट में लिखा, 34 साल पहले आज ही के दिन मेरी मां हमें छोड़कर चली गईं थीं। कई सालों से मैंने उन्हें इमेजिन कर अपने दिल और दिमाग में उनकी एक परफेक्ट तस्वीर बनाने की कोशिश की है। अब हम एक बहुत ही स्पेशल जगह पर पहुंच गए हैं। एक बहुत ही कीमती जगह। अब वह एक परफेक्ट मां हैं, एक परफेक्ट महिला, एक परफेक्ट रोल मॉडल, हर छोटे बच्चे की प्यारी मां। एक ऐसी परफेक्ट मां जिसके बारे में हर छोटा बच्चा सोचता है और उनके जैसा बनना चाहता है। ऐसी मां जो कभी आपको अकेला नहीं छोड़ती। हमेशा आखिरी समय तक आपके साथ रहती है। हर साल वह मेरे साथ जवान होती जा रही हैं। अब वह 65 साल की जवान हो गईं हैं। वह हमेशा मेरे साथ जीती रहेंगी। मेरे अंदर हमेशा अनंत समय तक और उससे भी आगे। मेरी सुंदर मां, मेरी रानी मां, मेरे लिए सबसे महत्वपूर्ण। मेरी सुपरस्टार, लीजेंड। रेस्ट इन, लव इन, पॉवर इन पैराडाइज।

31 साल की उम्र में ही हो गया था स्मिता का निधन
स्मिता पाटिल का 13 दिसंबर 1986 को 31 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था। फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट से ग्रेजुएशन करने के बाद स्मिता पर डायरेक्टर श्याम बेनेगल की नजर पड़ी और उन्होंने स्मिता को अपनी फिल्म 'चरणदास चोर' के लिए साइन किया था। 1975 में इस फिल्म की रिलीज के साथ ही स्मिता ने बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया और फिर पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा था। बता दें कि स्मिता ने अपने 10 साल के छोटे से करियर में 80 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया था।

साल 1985 में स्मिता को पद्मश्री से किया गया था सम्मानित
स्मिता पाटिल को 'मिर्च मसाला','गमन', 'आक्रोश', 'भूमिका', 'चक्र', 'अर्थ', 'बाजार' जैसी एक्सपेरिमेंटल फिल्मों के लिए जाना जाता है। उन्होंने तीन बार सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का फिल्मफेयर पुरस्कार भी जाता था। जबकि, दो बार उन्हें सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार भी दिया गया। साल 1985 में स्मिता को भारत सरकार ने नागरिक पुरस्कार पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया था। एक समय एक्सपेरिमेंटल और आर्ट सिनेमा के लिए मशहूर स्मिता ने कमर्शियल सिनेमा का भी रुख किया था। उन्हें 1982 में प्रकाश मेहरा अपनी फिल्म 'नमक हलाल' में लेकर आए थे। जिसमें उनके को-स्टार अमिताभ बच्चन थे।

