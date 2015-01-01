पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वाली दिवाली:प्रेगनेंट अनुष्का शर्मा ने सैनिटाइजर से किया दिवाली डेकोरेशन, तैयार होकर बोलीं- 'घर में बैठने और खाने के लिए इतना तैयार हुई हूं'

एक घंटा पहले
कोरोना वायरस महामारी के चलते इस साल की दिवाली पिछले साल के मुकाबले काफी फीकी थी। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस साल शानदार पार्टी करने की बजाय घर में परिवार के साथ आम सेलिब्रेशन किया है। इस दौरान जल्द ही मां बनने वाली अनुष्का शर्मा ने भी घर में पति विराट के साथ समय बिताया। कोरोना के मद्देनजर अनुष्का ने कोरोना थीम पर डेकोरेशन भी की थी।

दिवाली के खास मौके पर अनुष्का शर्मा घर की स्पेशल डेकोरेशन की तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने सैनिटाइजर की बोतल टेबल पर रखकर उन्हें फूलों से सजाया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'जिस समय हम रह रहे हैं उसमें हैंड सैनिटाइजर भी डेकोरेशन का हिस्सा है। इसके अलावा अनुष्का ने फूलों और दीपक से रंगोली भी बनाई थी'।

अनुष्का-विराट ने घर में रहकर मनाई दिवाली

दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन के दौरान प्रेगनेंट अनुष्का शर्मा ने ट्रेडिशनल लुक अपनाया था। ऑफ व्हाइट अनारकली कुर्ते के साथ एक्ट्रेस ने गोल्डन ईयररिंग और जूती पहनी थी। इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपनी तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, घर मे बैठने और खाने के लिए इतना तैयार हुई हूं, और ये बहुत बढ़िया है। आशा करती हूं आपकी भी दिवाली खूबसूरत हो।

पटाखे ना फोड़ने की सलाह देने पर ट्रोल हुए विराट कोहली

दिवाली की बधाई देते हुए अनुष्का के पति विराट कोहली ने एक वीडियो जारी किया था। इसमें कैप्टन कोहली ने फैंस से पटाखे ना फोड़ने की अपील की थी। वीडियो सामने आते ही कुछ लोग कमेंट सेक्शन में विराट को ट्रोल करने लगे। कुछ यूजर्स ने लिखा, आईपीएल जीतने पर क्रैकर्स क्यों फोड़ते हो फिर, समझ नहीं आया ये दोगलापन। दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, कुछ दिन पहले आप दुबई में बैठकर फायरर क्रैकर्स एंजॉय कर रहे थे, वो अर्थ नहीं था क्या, मून था शायद।

