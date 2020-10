View this post on Instagram

Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well ! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction. It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive 🙏 #Grateful #pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11 #Ting ❤️ @kxipofficial

