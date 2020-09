View this post on Instagram

3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved 🤩 and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it’s quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine 🤞 I’ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong 🙈 It’s #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Ting

Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Sep 14, 2020