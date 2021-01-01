पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिंपल गर्ल का 45 वां जन्मदिन:13 साल की उम्र में प्रीति जिंटा पर टूट पड़ा था दुखों का पहाड़, पिता की एक्सीडेंट में हो गई थी मौत, मां को भी ठीक होने में लग गए थे दो साल

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड की डिंपल गर्ल प्रीति जिंटा 31 जनवरी को 45 साल की होने वाली हैं। प्रीति बॉलीवुड की सबसे सफल अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार की जाती हैं। उन्होंने 'कल हो ना हो', 'कभी अलविदा ना कहना', 'कोई मिल गया', 'सलाम नमस्ते', 'वीर जारा' समेत कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में काम कर इंडस्ट्री में अपनी जगह बनाई हालांकि पिछले कुछ सालों से वह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से दूर हैं और बतौर आंत्रप्रेनर अपने करियर को संवार रही हैं। प्रीति अब अमेरिका में सेटल हो चुकी हैं जहां वह अपने पति जीन गुडइनफ के साथ रहती हैं।

पिता की हो चुकी मौत

31 जनवरी, 1975 को उनका जन्म शिमला,हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुआ था। उनके माता-पिता का नाम दुर्गानंद जिंटा और नीलप्रभा है। प्रीति के पापा इंडियन आर्मी में ऑफिसर थे। जब प्रीति 13 साल की थीं तब उनके पिता की एक कार एक्सीडेंट में मौत हो गई थी। इस एक्सीडेंट में उनकी मां को भी गंभीर चोटें आई थीं जिसके कारण वह दो साल तक बिस्तर पर थीं। काफी इलाज के बाद उनकी स्थिति में सुधार हो सका। इस हादसे का प्रीति की लाइफ पर भी गहरा असर पड़ा। वह जल्द ही मैच्योर हो गईं।

सबसे ज्यादा पढ़ी-लिखी एक्ट्रेस में से एक

प्रीति की स्कूलिंग शिमला के कॉन्वेंट ऑफ़ जीसस और मैरी स्कूल से हुई। इसके बाद उन्होंने सेंट बेड़े कॉलेज शिमला से आगे की पढ़ाई की। प्रीति बॉलीवुड की सबसे ज्यादा पढ़ी लिखी एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं। उन्होंने अपनी ग्रेजुएशन इंग्लिश हॉनर्स और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन क्रिमिनल साइकोलाजी से की।

1996 में दोस्त की बर्थडे पार्टी में प्रीति की मुलाकात एक डायरेक्टर से हुई जिसने उन्हें चॉकलेट कमर्शियल में काम करने का ऑफर दिया। इसके बाद प्रीति ने कई विज्ञापनों में काम किया। 1997 में एक ऑडिशन के दौरान शेखर कपूर ने प्रीति को देखा और उन्हें एक्ट्रेस बनने की सलाह दी।

शेखर कपूर प्रीति और ऋतिक रोशन को लेकर ‘तारा रम पम’ बनाने वाले थे लेकिन ये कैंसल हो गई। इसके बाद प्रीति ने कुंदन शाह की फिल्म क्या कहना में काम किया लेकिन ये फिल्म दो साल तक अटकी रही। इस दौरान प्रीति दिल से और सोल्जर जैसी फिल्मों में नज़र आईं और उनका फिल्मी करियर चल निकला।

2016 में की शादी

2016 की शुरुआत में एक्ट्रेस प्रिटी जिंटा ने अपनी उम्र से 10 साल छोटे अमेरिकन सिटिजन जीन गुडइनफ से शादी कर ली थी। 29 फरवरी को जोड़ी ने लॉस एंजिलिस में एक प्राइवेट सेरेमनी में सात फेरे लिए थे। लगभग 6 महीनों बाद प्रिटी और जीन की वेडिंग फोटोज सामने आई थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser