  • Priyaank Sharma Shaza Morani's Wedding, Shraddha, Shakti Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol And Many Bollywood Celebs Arrive To Bless The Couple

श्रद्धा कपूर के भाई प्रियांक की शादी:प्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स

एक घंटा पहले

पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरे के बेटे प्रियांक शर्मा और प्रोड्यूसर करीम मोरानी की बेटी शजा ने शादी कर ली है। दोनों ने शुक्रवार को शिजा मोरनी के जुहू स्थित घर पर हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से शादी की। उनकी शादी की कुछ वीडियो और फोटोज अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। प्रियांक-शजा की शादी में परिवार वालों के अलावा करीबी दोस्तों को बुलाया गया था।

शादी में ये सितारे हुए शामिल
प्रियांक-शजा की शादी में श्रद्धा कपूर, जूही चावला, भाग्यश्री, पूनम ढिल्लों, रोहन श्रेष्ठा, सूरज पंचोली, अनिल कपूर और सनी देओल समेत बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के कई सितारे भी शामिल हुए। शादी में श्रद्धा के भाई सिद्धांत पैरेंट्स शक्ति कपूर और शिवांगी कोल्हापुरे भी पहुंचे थे। प्रियांक शर्मा श्रद्धा के कजिन ब्रदर हैं।

4 फरवरी को प्रियांक-शजा ने कोर्ट मैरिज भी की थी। दोनों काफी लंबे समय से रिलेशनशिप में थे। कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शादी की रस्में शुरू हुई थीं। संगीत सेरेमनी में जाते हुए प्रियांक और पद्मिनी का वीडियो भी सामने आया था, जिसमें वे ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते नजर आए थे।

मार्च में होगी क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग
पिछले साल दिसंबर में प्रियांक और शजा की सगाई हुई थी। मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में वे मालदीव में क्रिश्चियन रिवाज से शादी करेंगे। प्रियांक ने 2013 में फिल्म 'फटा पोस्टर निकला हीरो' से बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू किया था। 2020 में वे 'सब कुशल मंगल' में नजर आए, जो रवि किशन की बेटी रीवा की डेब्यू फिल्म थी। बात शजा की करें तो वे 'ऑलवेज कभी कभी' और 'हैप्पी न्यू ईयर' जैसी फिल्मों में बतौर असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर काम कर चुकी हैं।

