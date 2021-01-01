पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रियंका चोपड़ा का कन्फेशन:एक्ट्रेस को फेयरनेस क्रीम को सपोर्ट करने का पछतावा, बोलीं - मुझे लगता था कि डार्क स्किन सुंदर नहीं होती

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को अतीत में फेयरनेस क्रीम का सपोर्ट करने का पछतावा है। उनके मुताबिक, उन्हें लगता था कि डार्क स्किन सुंदर नहीं होती। प्रियंका की किताब 'अनफिनिश्ड' रिलीज के लिए तैयार है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने जीवन और करियर की कई घटनाओं और आब्ज़र्वेशन के बारे में बताया है। उनकी किताब फरवरी में रिलीज होने वाली है।

प्रियंका की अनफिनिश्ड बातें

अपनी बुक में प्रियंका ने एंटरटेनमेंट की दुनिया में अपने 10 साल के लंबे करियर के कुछ आब्ज़र्वेशन, पर्सनल किस्से और कहानियों को कम्पाइल किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वे पहले फेयरनेस क्रीमों का सपोर्ट करती थीं और उन्हें इस बात का बहुत अफसोस हैं।

प्रियंका को लगता था डार्क स्किन सुंदर नहीं होती

प्रियंका ने कहा कि, 'स्किन लाइटनिंग' साउथ एशिया में बहुत ही आम बात है, इसे बहुत ही बड़े पैमाने पर किया जाता है। वास्तव में, जब आप फिल्म एक्टर होते हैं तो यह करना इंडस्ट्री में एक चेक मार्क होता है। लेकिन ये मेरे लिए बहुत डरावना था। मैं बचपन मे चेहरे पर टैल्कम-पाउडर क्रीम लगाती थी क्योंकि मेरा मानना ​​था कि डार्क स्किन सुंदर नहीं होती।

क्यों रंग को बदलना चाहती थीं प्रियंका

प्रियंका ने इससे पहले 2015 में इसी मुद्दे पर बात की थी जब बरखा दत्त ने उनसे इसके बारे में पूछा था। तब उन्होंने कहा कि, 'मुझे ये बहुत बुरा लगा, इसलिए मैंने ऐसा करना बंद कर दिया।' 'मेरे सभी कज़िन गोरे-चिट्टे हैं, मैं ही सांवली पैदा हो गई हूं क्योंकि मेरे पिताजी सांवले हैं। मेरे पंजाबी परिवार वाले मुझे 'काली, काली, काली' कहकर चिढ़ाते थे। 13 साल की उम्र में, मैं फेयरनेस क्रीम लगाना चाहती थी और चाहती थी कि मेरा रंग बदल जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने प्राचीर पर खालसा पंथ का झंडा लगाया, ऐसी ही हिंसा 20 दिन पहले अमेरिका में हुई थी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser