पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

देसी गर्ल का विदेश में मना करवाचौथ:प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लॉस एंजिलिस में मनाया करवाचौथ, रेड साड़ी में सज-धजकर निक को कहा-आई लव यू

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। प्रियंका ने इन तस्वीरों को खुद इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। उन्होंने इंडिया से दूर लॉस एंजिलिस, कैलिफोर्निया में करवाचौथ का त्यौहार सेलिब्रेट किया।

प्रियंका ने कहा-आई लव यू निक

प्रियंका फोटोज में रेड साड़ी पहने हुए खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं। उनके हाथ में पूजा की थाली है। वहीं, दूसरी फोटो में वह रोमांटिक अंदाज में पति निक जोनस के साथ दिखाई दे रही हैं। इन फोटोज को शेयर करते हुए प्रियंका ने लिखा, करवाचौथ मनाने वालों को शुभकामनाएं, आई लव यू निक जोनस।

शादी के बाद प्रियंका का यह दूसरा करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेशन रहा। उन्होंने निर्जला व्रत रखा लेकिन प्रियंका निक को फास्ट नहीं रखने देती हैं। पिछले साल एक इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका की मां मधु चोपड़ा ने कहा था कि करवाचौथ पर निक भी प्रियंका के साथ व्रत रखना चाहते हैं लेकिन प्रियंका उन्हें ऐसा नहीं करने देती हैं। प्रियंका को व्रत रखने की आदत है लेकिन निक ज्यादा लंबे समय तक फास्टिंग नहीं कर सकते।

17 करोड़ में हुई थी शादी की फोटो की डील

निक जोनस और प्रियंका ने दिसंबर 2018 में जोधपुर में हिन्दू और क्रिश्चियन रीति-रिवाजों के साथ शादी की थी। जोधपुर, राजस्थान के उम्मेद भवन पैलेस में हुई इस शादी के सभी फंक्शंस को सीक्रेट रखा गया था। क्योंकि एक्ट्रेस ने हैलो मैगजीन के साथ करीब 17 करोड़ रुपए में इन फंक्शंस की तस्वीरों की डील की थी।

'द वाइट टाइगर' में दिखेंगी प्रियंका

वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो प्रियंका जल्द ही नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म 'द वाइट टाइगर' में नजर आएंगी। यह फिल्म फेमस राइटर अरविंद अडिगा की किताब 'द वाइट टाइगर' पर आधारित है। फिल्म में प्रियंका के अपोजिट राजकुमार राव को कास्ट किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें