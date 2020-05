View this post on Instagram

‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday.... #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 21, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT