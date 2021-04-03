पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas's Identical Tattoos Have A Secret Meaning, Before These Celebs Have The Family And Partner Name Tattoo

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेलेब्स और उनके टैटू:निक-प्रियंका ने एंगेजमेंट एनिवर्सरी में बनवाया था आइडेंटिकल टैटू, इससे पहले फैमिली और पार्टनर के नाम टैटू करवा चुके हैं ये सेलेब्स

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्र्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनके पति निक जोनस हमेशा से ही अपनी रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री के चलते सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। दोनों अक्सर खूबसूरत तस्वीरें शेयर करते हैं जिन्हें फैंस द्वारा खूब पसंद किया जाता है। हाल ही में प्रियंका ने ऐले मैग्जीन के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया था जिसकी तस्वीरें अब सामने आ चुकी हैं। इन तस्वीरों में प्रियंका चोपड़ा का टैटू नजर आ रहा है जो उन्होंने अपनी एंगेजमेंट एनिवर्सरी पर निक जोनस के साथ बनवाया था। प्रियंका और निक दोनों की बॉडी में एक जैसा आइडेंटिकल टैटू है।

प्रियंका ने मैग्जीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा, जब हमारी सगाई हुई तो निक ने मुझसे कहा था कि मैंने उनके सभी बॉक्स चैक किए है, इसलिए पहली एंगेजमेंट एनिवर्सरी पर हमने मैचिंग टैटू बनवाए हैं। मेरे टैटू कान के पीछे है, जिनमें एक तरफ बॉक्स और दूसरी तरफ चैक का साइन है, वहीं निक का टैटू उनकी बाहों में है। निक-प्रियंका से पहले भी कई सेलेब्स अपने पार्टनर और फैमिली के लिए खूबसूरत टैटू बनवा चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो सेलेब्स-

दीपिका पादुकोण

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण हमेशा से ही अपने टैटू को लेकर चर्चा में रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने रणबीर कपूर से रिलेशन में रहते हुए आरके टैटू बनवाया था, हालांकि कुछ ही सालों में दोनों अलग हो गए। रणबीर से ब्रेकअप के बाद दीपिका ने टैटू हटवाने की बजाय इसे रीटच करवाया था। इसके अलावा दीपिका के एंकल में भी डीपी लिखा हुआ टैटू है।

अक्षय कुमार

बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय ने हाल ही में अपने कंधे पर टैटू करवाया है। उनके टैटू में टीना लिखा हुआ है, जो उनकी वाइफ ट्विंकल का निकनेम है। इससे पहले अक्षय ने अपने कंधे और गर्दन के पीछे अपने बच्चों के नाम का भी टैटू करवाए हैं, जो उनके शर्टलेस रहने पर देखे जा चुके हैं।

इमरान खान

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इमरान खान ने अपनी बेटी इमारा के जन्म के बाद उनका पैरों का फुटप्रिंट अपने चेस्ट पर टैटू करवाया है। इससे पहले भी इमरान अपनी बांह और कंधे पर दो टैटू बनवा चुके हैं।

अर्जुन कपूर

इश्कबाज एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर अपनी मां से बेहद करीब थे। अपनी मां के लिए अर्जुन ने अपनी कलाई पर 'मां' लिखवाया है। इसके साथ ही उनका कलाई में 8 नंबर भी लिखा हुआ है, ये नंबर उनकी बर्थडेट 26 का जोड़ है।

रणबीर कपूर

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणबीर कपूर ये जवानी है दीवानी और बर्फी जैसी फिल्मों में मजेदार अंदाज में नजर आए हैं। एक्टर ने अपने किरदारों की ही तरफ अपनी बांह पर 'आवारा' टैटू करवाया है। बताया जाता है कि इस टैटू को उन्होंने अपने दादाजी राज कपूर की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्म आवारा के नाम पर बनवाया है।

ऋतिक रोशन

वॉर एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन ने अपनी एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान का नाम अपनी कलाई के अंदर तरफ टैटू करवाया था। इसके अलावा ऋतिक और सुजैन ने एक जैसा आइडेंटिकल टैटू भी करवाया था। तलाक के बाद जहां सुजैन ने टैटू को रिडिजाइन कर, 'फॉलो योर सनशाइन' लिखवा लिया है, वहीं ऋतिक के दोनों टैटू अब भी पहले की तरह ही हैं।

अजय देवगन

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन ने अपने चेस्ट पर शिव जी का चेहरा टैटू करवाया है। इसी के साथ कई सालों पहले अजय ने अपनी बेटी नायसा का नाम भी चेस्ट पर टैटू करवाया था। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान अजय ने बताया कि वो जल्द ही अपने टैटू में बेटे युग का नाम भी जुड़वाने वाले हैं। एक्टर ने कहा कि 'पहले उनका बेटा युग काफी छोटा था तो समझता नहीं था, लेकिन अब वो बड़ा हो गया है। इससे पहले वो सवाल करे कि मैंने उसका नाम क्यों नहीं लिखवाया इससे पहले मैं अपने टैटू में यूजी (UG) लेटर एड करवा लूंगा। नायसा के नाम के लिए पहले ही टैटू में वाय (Y) है'।

संजय दत्त

बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त की बॉडी में एक दो नहीं बल्कि कई टैटू हैं। एक्टर ने सिंह राशि का साइन, तिब्बत के दो समुराय और एक जापानी साइन भी बनावाया है, जिसका हिंदी में अर्थ 'गर्व' है। इसके अलावा संजय दत्त ने अपने पैरेंट्स और वाइफ का नाम भी टैटू करवाया है।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

दिवंगत एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने अपनी पीठ पर मां के लिए एक टैटू करवाया था। उनके इस टैटू में दुनिया के पांच सबसे महत्वपूर्ण एलिमेंट को दर्शाया गया था, जिसमें एक मां और बेटे की छवि भी थी। एक्टर अपने टैटू को लेकर बेहद इमोशनल थे।

सैफ अली खान

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सैफ अली खान अचानक ही अपने टैटू के चलते सुर्खियों में आ गए थे। सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर ने फिल्म टशन की शूटिंग के दौरान एक दूसरे को डेट करना शुरू किया था, हालांकि उस समय दोनों के रिलेशन को कन्फर्म नहीं किया गया था। सैफ अली खान ने सीधे अपने टैटू के जरिए उनके और करीना के रिश्ते की न्यूज दी थी। सैफ ने बड़े-बड़े अक्षरों में कैरीना टैटू करवाया था, जो किसी की नजरों से बच नहीं सका।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें