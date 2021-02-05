पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेडिंग टेल्स:प्रियंका चोपड़ा का खुलासा- पहले बनाना चाहती थीं सबसे लम्बी वेल का रिकॉर्ड लेकिन 75 फीट की वेल से अकड़ गई थी गर्दन

एक घंटा पहले
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपनी शादी वाले दिन से जुड़ी एक घटना का जिक्र किया है। प्रियंका निक की शादी निश्चित तौर पर ड्रीमी वेडिंग थी, लेकिन इस रॉयल शादी में उनकी ड्रेस के कारण तकलीफ हो गई थी। यह वाकया तब काा है जब उनकी क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग हो रही थी। प्रियंका ने रॉल्फ लॉरेन का डिजाइनर वेडिंग गाउन पहना था, जिसकी 75 फीट लम्बी वेल से उनकी गर्दन में क्रैम्प हो गया था।

रिकॉर्ड बनाना चाहती थीं पीसी
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रेडियो शो द काइली एंड जैकी शो में दिए इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका ने इस बात का जिक्र किया है। दरअसल प्रियंका सबसे लम्बी वेल का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाना चाहती थीं। हालांकि जब उन्होंने वेल को देखा कि वे किस चीज से मुकाबला कर रही थीं, तो उन्होंने इस चैलेंज को लेने के बारे में सोचा तक नहीं।

शो की को-होस्ट जैकी हैंडरसन ने बताया कि भले ही प्रियंका यह रिकॉर्ड बनाना चाहती थीं, लेकिन किसी दूसरी महिला ने यह रिकॉर्ड बना दिया जिसने 15 फुटबॉल मैदानों जितना लम्बा वेल अपनी शादी में पहना था।

प्रियंका ने कहा- सिर्फ कल्पना कर सकती हूं
इंटरव्यू के दौरान प्रियंका ने कहा- शादी के दो साल हो गए हैं। उस दिन के बाद से आज तक मेरी गर्दन में ऐंठन रहती है। अगर मेरी वाली 75 फीट लम्बी वेल इतनी भारी थी जो मेरे बालों में सिली गई थी, तो मैं 15 फुटबॉल फील्डस के बराबर के उस घूंघट की सिर्फ कल्पना ही कर सकती हूं।

जब पीसी को पता चला कि वह सबसे लंबे घूंघट वाली महिला को जानती थीं तो उन्होंने इस कॉम्पीटिशन के बारे में सोचा भी नहीं। वे कहती हैं-जब मैं अपने वेल के बारे में बातचीत कर रही थी। तब मैंने इसके बारे में गूगल पर देखा और मैं इस रेस से बाहर हो गई थी। मैंने सोचा मैं चाहे जितनी कॉम्पीटिटिव हूं लेकिन इसके लिए मैं कोशिश भी नहीं करने वाली।

गौरतलब है कि प्रियंका ने अमेरिकन सिंगर-एक्टर निक जोनस से 2 दिसंबर 2020 को जोधपुर में क्रिश्चियन और हिंदू रीति-रिवाजों से शादी की थी।

