शादी पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बयान:प्रियंका ने इंटरव्यू में कहा- 20 की उम्र में शादी को लेकर सहज नहीं थी, यह मुझे अजीब सा विचार लगता था

40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की मानें तो जब वे 20 साल की थीं, तब शादी को लेकर सहज नहीं थीं। इसके ख्याल से घबरा जाती थीं। हालांकि, अब वे इसे लेकर एकदम कम्फरटेबल हैं। प्रियंका एक अंग्रेजी मैगजीन से बातचीत में बता रही थीं कि निक जोनास से मिलने के बाद शादी को लेकर उनका नजरिया कैसे बदला? उन्होंने कहा, "लंबे समय तक लगता था कि मैं कुछ नहीं जानती। शादीशुदा होना जैसे एक अजीब विचार था।"

'दुल्हन बनने के विचार से रोमांचित हो जाती थी'

प्रियंका ने पीपुल मैगजीन से बातचीत में आगे कहा, "मुझे शादीशुदा होने के आइडिया से प्यार था। मैं दुल्हन बनने के विचार से रोमांचित हो जाती थी, बिना इस बात को महसूस किए कि इसका मतलब क्या होता है?"

प्रियंका ने आगे कहा कि जब आपको सही इंसान मिल जाता है तो हर चीज बहुत सहज हो जाती है। एक्ट्रेस ने इस दौरान अपने व्यक्तित्व को लेकर भी बात की। उनके मुताबिक, वे बहुत महत्वाकांक्षी हैं। वे कहती हैं कि बढ़ती उम्र के साथ उन्हें लगा कि किसी महिला का महत्वाकांक्षी होना अच्छी बात नहीं है। लेकिन बाद में उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि यह उनकी ताकत है।

2018 में हुई प्रियंका-निक की शादी

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 1 दिसंबर 2018 में इंटरनेशनल सिंगर निक जोनास से शादी की थी। यह शादी जोधपुर के उमेद भवन पैलेस में हुई थी। 28 साल के निक प्रियंका से उम्र में 10 साल छोटे हैं।

हाल ही में निक के लिए रखा था करवा चौथ

प्रियंका ने हाल ही में निक जोनास के लिए दूसरी बार करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा था। लाल साड़ी में पूजा की थाली थामे हुए प्रियंका की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी।

पिछले साल एक इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका की मां मधु चोपड़ा ने कहा था, "करवाचौथ पर निक भी प्रियंका के साथ व्रत रखना चाहते हैं लेकिन प्रियंका उन्हें ऐसा नहीं करने देतीं। प्रियंका को व्रत रखने की आदत है, लेकिन निक ज्यादा लंबे समय तक फास्टिंग नहीं कर सकते।"

