View this post on Instagram

Presenting to you the Promo of 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆, a beautiful prayer on the auspicious occasion of Eid, as all of humanity fights the Pandemic. Grateful to the entire team involved in making of this song. 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆 was made completely under lockdown from our respective homes. Each & every member involved worked hard without much sleep to be able to bring our Eid gift to you in time. Beautifully penned by @kamalhaji_ The song releases on 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐲. Let us know how you like the promo. Share it on your story & tag us. @sulaiman.merchant @rajpandit17 @salimsulaimanmusic @vipulmehtaofficial @officialsalman.ali @mr_faisu_07 @adnaan_07dz @faizbaloch_07 @saddu07dz @hasnaink07 @myqyuki @shakworld @niravthakar @mixedbyaftab @radhika188 @itsdhiraining @barkhansonzal @anshuman.sharma1 @kunjan.oza @samirbangara @yattamizer @sagar9 @ashokepandit1 @industrywalas_production @sanketnaik #eid #ramadan #ramadan2020 #eidmubarak #salimsulaiman #team07 #faisusquad #faisu #maalikmere

A post shared by Salim Merchant (@salimmerchant) on May 19, 2020 at 7:55am PDT