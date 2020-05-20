दैनिक भास्करMay 20, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
मुंबई. ईद के मौके पर संगीतकार जोड़ी सलीम-सुलेमान एक प्रार्थना गीत 'मालिक मेरे' लेकर आए हैं, जिसका प्रोमो उन्होंने बुधवार को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर किया। इसे उन्होंने ईद का तोहफा कहा है। ये गीत गुरुवार 21 मई को लॉन्च होगा। खास बात ये है कि सभी कलाकारों ने लॉकडाउन का पालन करते हुए अपने-अपने घरों में रहकर इसे बनाने में योगदान दिया है।
इसका प्रोमो वीडियो शेयर करते हुए सलीम ने लिखा, 'आपके सामने प्रस्तुत कर रहे हैं 'मालिक मेरे' का प्रोमो। ईद के शुभ अवसर पर एक सुंदर प्रार्थना, जब पूरी मानवता महामारी से लड़ रही है। इस गीत को बनाने में शामिल पूरी टीम का आभारी हूं।'
सबने घर पर रहते हुए की मेहनत
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'मालिक मेरे' को हमने पूरी तरह लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपने-अपने घरों में रहकर बनाया था। इसमें शामिल प्रत्येक सदस्य ने बिना भरपूर नींद लिए कड़ी मेहनत की है, ताकि ईद का तोहफा आप तक समय से पहुंच सके। इसके खूबसूरत बोल कमल हाजी ने लिखे हैं। ये गाना 21 मई को रिलीज होगा। हमें बताना कि प्रोमो आपको कितना अच्छा लगा। इसे अपनी स्टोरी पर साझा करें और हमें टैग करें।'
Presenting to you the Promo of 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆, a beautiful prayer on the auspicious occasion of Eid, as all of humanity fights the Pandemic. Grateful to the entire team involved in making of this song. 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆 was made completely under lockdown from our respective homes. Each & every member involved worked hard without much sleep to be able to bring our Eid gift to you in time. Beautifully penned by @kamalhaji_ The song releases on 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐲. Let us know how you like the promo. Share it on your story & tag us. @sulaiman.merchant @rajpandit17 @salimsulaimanmusic @vipulmehtaofficial @officialsalman.ali @mr_faisu_07 @adnaan_07dz @faizbaloch_07 @saddu07dz @hasnaink07 @myqyuki @shakworld @niravthakar @mixedbyaftab @radhika188 @itsdhiraining @barkhansonzal @anshuman.sharma1 @kunjan.oza @samirbangara @yattamizer @sagar9 @ashokepandit1 @industrywalas_production @sanketnaik #eid #ramadan #ramadan2020 #eidmubarak #salimsulaiman #team07 #faisusquad #faisu #maalikmere
@salimmerchant on May 19, 2020
प्यार और भरोसे का गुलदस्ता बताया
एक दिन पहले इस गीत का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए सलीम ने लिखा था, 'हमारी परंपरा के अनुसार हम आपके लिए 'मालिक मेरे' गाने के रूप में ईद का तोहफा ला रहे हैं। जो कि पूरी मानव जाति के लिए हमारे प्यार और भरोसे का एक गुलदस्ता है। ये गाना 21 मई को रिलीज होगा। तब तक आप इसे देखिए। ये हमारे लिए बहुत विशेष है क्योंकि इसके पीछे एक कहानी है।'
As is our tradition, we bring to you the Eid gift in form of “𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆” -a song that is a bouquet of our love and faith for all humankind. The song releases on 𝟮𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝘆. Watch out for this space, this one is very special to us as there is a story behind it. @salimsulaimanmusic @sulaiman.merchant @rajpandit17 @vipulmehtaofficial @officialsalman.ali @mr_faisu_07 @adnaan_07dz @hasnaink07 @saddu07dz @faizbaloch_07 @shakworld @kamalhaji_ @samirbangara @sagar9 @yattamizer @niravthakar @mixedbyaftab @itsdhiraining @radhika188 @anshuman.sharma1 @barkhansonzal @kunjan.oza @industrywalas_production @ashokepandit1 @myqyuki @sanketnaik #ramadan #ramadan2020 #ramadankareem #eid #eidmubarak #faisusquad #faisu #salimsulaiman #team07 #team07dz
@salimmerchant on May 18, 2020
इन सब कलाकारों की मदद से बना ये गीत
सलीम-सुलेमान की जोड़ी के अलावा इस गीत को तैयार करने में राज पंडित, विपुल मेहता, सलमान अली, फैजल शेख, अदनान शेख, फैज बलोच, शादान फारुकी, हसनैन खान, अंशुमान शर्मा, शक्ति हसीजा, नीरव ठाकर, आफताब खान, राधिका मिस्त्री, धीरेन, बरखा एंड सोन्जल, समीर बंगारा, कुंजन, सुशांत, सागर गोखले और अशोक पंडित ने भी अपना योगदान दिया।
As is tradition for @salimmerchant and me, Eid will be celebrated and as is tradition we will release our next Eid song #MaalikMere featuring @rajpandit17 @vipulmehtaofficial and @officialsalman.ali and surprise!!! Also featuring @hasnaink07 @mr_faisu_07 @adnaan_07dz @faizbaloch_07 @saddu07dz dropping on 21st may Mixed by @mixedbyaftab Video by @shakworld and @industrywalas_production @myqyuki @sagar9 @samirbangara
@sulaiman.merchant on May 18, 2020
घर पर रहते हुए शूट कराया वीडियो
सलीम-सुलेमान समेत इस वीडियो में नजर आ रहे सभी कलाकारों ने अपने-अपने घरों की छत या अन्य हिस्सों में रहते हुए इसका वीडियो शूट करवाया है।
Just shot for our upcoming Eid single on my home terrace. Cannot wait for you all to Experience this New Eid Single. Coming soon. #ramadan #eid #ramadan2020 #eid2020 #salimsulaiman
@salimmerchant on May 15, 2020