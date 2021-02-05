पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेलर आउट:राजकुमार राव और जान्हवी कपूर स्टारर 'रूही' का ट्रेलर हुआ जारी, 11 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी फिल्म

14 मिनट पहले
एक्टर राजकुमार राव और जान्हवी कपूर स्टारर हॉरर कॉमेडी फिल्म 'रूही' का ट्रेलर मंगलवार को रिलीज कर दिया गया। यह फिल्म 11 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज की जाएगी। राजकुमार राव ने खुद भी सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म का ट्रेलर शेयर किया है। फिल्म का ट्रेलर शेयर कर उन्होंने लिखा, "अपनी खुद की रिस्क पर 'रूही' का ट्रेलर देखें, क्योंकि इस बार मर्द को ज्यादा दर्द होगा।"

इससे पहले राजकुमार राव ने फिल्म 'रूही' का एक पोस्टर शेयर कर लिखा था, "ये तो बस मुंह दिखाई है, ट्रेलर आ रहा है 12 बजे।" सोमवार को फिल्म का टीजर पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए जान्हवी ने लिखा था, "इस भूतिया शादी में आपका स्वागत है। सिनेमा का जादू लौट आया है। फिल्म 11 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी।"

हार्दिक मेहता के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म में वरुण शर्मा भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। इस फिल्म की कहानी एक ऐसे भूत के इर्द-गिर्द बुनी गई है, जो गाने गाकर दूल्हों को सुला देता है, ताकि वह उनकी दुल्हनों को हासिल कर सके। फिल्म की कहानी मृगदीप सिंह लांबा ने लिखी है। मैडॉक फिल्म्स और जियो स्टूडियोज ने इस फिल्म को प्रोड्यूस किया है।

