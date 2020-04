View this post on Instagram

We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally! @rashichowdhary thanksss for the recipe. Add pinch of ginger , pepper , turmeric , cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water.. let it boil till it becomes half. Add organic honey if you like. It tastes so good and is perfect replacement for caffeine too!! #stayhealthy #stayhome #naturalremedies

