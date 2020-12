Here is TRAILER 2 of 12’o’CLOCK ..Film starring #MithunChakraborty #KrishnaGautam #MakrandDeshpande #ManavKaul @AshishVid @flora_saini & @kingaliasgar.

All India release by @ufomoviez on 8th Jan ..First to release in 2021https://t.co/G1SBC9ahsh