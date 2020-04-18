दैनिक भास्करApr 18, 2020, 04:11 PM IST
लॉकडाउन में रामायण का दोबारा प्रसारण फायदेमंद साबित हो रहा है, क्योंकि टीआरपी चार्ट में यह टॉप पोजिशन पर बना हुआ है। जब से दूरदर्शन पर इस धार्मिक सीरियल का दोबारा टेलीकास्ट किया जा रहा है, ना केवल पुरानी बल्कि नई पीढ़ी भी इसे काफी पसंद कर रही है। इस शो से जुड़ी कई ऐसी बातें भी सामने आ रही हैं, जिनका पता बेहद कम लोगों को है। आयुष्मान खुराना आज के सुपर स्टार, उनका भी इस शो से संबंध है। दरअसल, उनकी सास अनीता कश्यप ने इस सीरियल में त्रिजटा का किरदार निभाया था।
त्रिजटा रावण की विश्वासपात्र थीं और जब रावण ने सीता को अशोक वाटिका में रखा था, तब त्रिजटा को ही सीता पर नजर रखने और उनकी देखरेख की जिम्मेदारी मिली थी। त्रिजटा शुरुआत में तो सीता के खिलाफ थीं, लेकिन बाद में वे सीता को अपनी बेटी की तरह मानने लगी थीं। हालांकि रामायण में त्रिजटा बनी अनीता के बारे में न तो कभी आयुष्मान ने बताया न ही उनकी पत्नी ताहिरा ने इस बात का खुलासा किया। फिल्हाल अनीता चंडीगढ़ में रहती हैं।
