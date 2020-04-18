View this post on Instagram

Scenes from my family in Chandigarh and Mumbai! These 5 minutes were surreal! I not only felt connected to my folks but everyone. We, thousands and millions, shared those 5 minutes of happiness together , the 5 minutes where courage and determination surged from a happy life state to dispel the darkness that is trying to shroud our lives. This connection is called Humanity. We were and are meant to be One! #weshallovercome

