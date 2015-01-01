पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राणा की आपबीती:समांथा के शो पर बोले राणा- फास्ट फॉरवर्ड लाइफ में अचानक पॉज आता है, 70% हैमरेज और 30% मेरी मौत के चांस थे

एक घंटा पहले
बाहुबली में भल्लालदेव का किरदार निभाने वाला राणा दग्गुबाती ने समांथा अक्किनेनी चैट शो सैम जैम में अपनी खराब सेहत के बारे में खुलासा किया है। राणा ने कहा कि उनकी मौत के चांस थे। दरअसल, पिछले दिनों उनकी एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी, जिसमें राणा बेहद कमजोर दिखाई दे रहे थे।

बोलते-बोलते भावुक हुए राणा
राणा ने कहा कि जब लाइफ फास्ट फॉरवर्ड होती है तो अचानक एक पॉज बटन आ जाता है। मुझे बीपी था। दिल के आसपास जमाव हो रहा था। किडनी फेल हो चुकी थी। 70 फीसदी चांस थे हैमरेज और हार्ट अटैक के, 30 फीसदी चांस थे कि सीधी मौत हो जाती। समांथा के शो पर ये बातें बताते हुए राणा भावुक हो गए।

इसलिए हुआ राणा की सेहत का जिक्र
दरअसल, पिछले साल जुलाई में राणा की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी। इसमें वो बेहद अस्वस्थ नजर आ रहे थे। अफवाहें उड़ने लगीं कि राणा अपनी किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करवा रहे हैं। तब राणा ने कहा था कि मेरी सेहत ठीक है। मेरी सेहत के बारे में अफवाहें अब बोरिंग टॉपिक हो चुकी हैं। जब भी मैं हैदराबाद छोड़ता हूं लोगों के मन में आशंकाएं उठने लगती हैं। पर मैं उन लोगों का शुक्रगुजार हूं जो लगातार मुझ पर प्यार बरसा रहे हैं और मेरे लिए फिक्रमंद हैं।

मिहिका बजाज से अगस्त में की है शादी
राणा ने इसी साल अगस्त में मिहिका बजाज से शादी की है। हैदराबाद में रामानायडू स्टूडियो में हुई इस शादी में 30 मेहमान शामिल हुए थे। इस शादी से पहले उन्होंने कहा था- मुझे लगा कि मैं आगे बढ़ रहा हूं और अब मुझे शादी कर लेनी चाहिए। मेरी मंगेतर मिहिका मेरे घर से 3 किलोमीटर दूर रहती है और हम एक जैसा माहौल शेयर करते हैं। कभी-कभी आप जानते हैं कि चीजें कब आसानी से होने लगेंगी। वो बहुत प्यारी है और हम शानदार कपल हैं। हमें एक-दूसरे से पॉजिटिव एनर्जी मिलती है। शादी मेरे जीवन का सबसे अच्छा हिस्सा है। ये शानदार है।

