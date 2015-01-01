पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीप-वीर की जोड़ी:लॉकडाउन के बाद रणवीर सिंह ने वाइफ दीपिका के साथ पहला वीडियो किया शेयर, फैन्स बोले- अब साथ में फिल्म करो

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रणवीर सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया। इस कमर्शियल वीडियो में वे दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। जिसमें वे दोनों पैपी सॉन्ग पर जबरदस्त डांस स्टेप करते नजर आ रहे हैं। टेलीकॉम कंपनी के के इस ऐड में एमएस धोनी, विराट कोहली, रोहित शर्मा, इशिता दत्ता, वत्सल सेठ भी नजर आ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो में दीप-वीर को देखकर फैन्स ने कहा है कि वे दोनों जल्द ही फिल्म करें।

फैन्स बोले और ऐड करो या साथ में फिल्म
दीपिका और रणवीर की इस मस्ती को देखकर उनके फैन्स ने कहा कि इतने समय बाद दोनों को एक्टिव देखकर बेहद खुश हुए। कई लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि वे और ज्यादा ऐड फिल्म्स साथ में करें। फैन्स यह भी बोले कि उन दोनों को मॉडर्न डे लव स्टोरी पर कोई फिल्म साथ करनी चाहिए। दोनों को अब तक बाजीराव मस्तानी, रामलीला, फाइंडिंग फैनी, पद्मावत में साथ काम करते हुए देखा गया है।

पठान के लिए 15 करोड़ की फीस लेंगी दीपिका
बात अगर इन दोनों के अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स की करें तो दीपिका शकुन बत्रा की अगली फिल्म में नजर आएंगी, जिसकी शूटिंग हाल ही में उन्होंने गोवा में पूरी की है। चर्चा यह भी है कि शाहरुख की पठान में एक रोल के लिए उन्हें 15 करोड़ की फीस दी जा रही है। जबकि रणवीर की अगली फिल्में 83, सूर्यवंशी और जयेशभाई जोरदार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें