View this post on Instagram

#They make us.🙏🏻 #throwback #peoplewholove , this man was waiting in the heat,that precious withered rose, couldn’t believe when I agreed to meet him, that pure love,that innocence.We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I’m missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one,human bonding shall be sorely missed ♥️♥️♥️🥰

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on May 12, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT