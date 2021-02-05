पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिल्वर स्क्रीन की काली सच्चाई:पैसा, प्यार, शोहरत और काम के लिए विवादों में पड़े कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, संदीप, सुशांत, जिया जैसे कई एक्टर्स की गई जान

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री देखने में तो चकाचौंध से भरी नजर आती हैं मगर गहराई में देखने पर इसके काले सच सामने आते हैं। कई सेलेब्स इंडस्ट्री में चल रहे कास्टिंग काउच, लॉबी कल्चर जैसे मुद्दे उठा चुके हैं, वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जो सच्चाई जानने के बाद या तो डिप्रेशन में जा चुके हैं या खुदकुशी जैसा कदम उठा चुके हैं। कई बार तो ऐसा भी देखने मिला कि ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड की आड़ में सेक्स रेकेट भी चलाए गए, वहीं कुछ सेलेब्स अंडरवर्ल्ड से कनेक्शन या पारिवारिक रंजिश के चलते भी सुर्खियों में रहे। आइए जानते हैं कैसे और कब दिखी बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री की काली सच्चाई-

संदीप नाहर

एम एस धोनी और केसरी जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके संदीप नाहर ने 15 फरवरी को अपने गोरेगांव स्थित घर में सुसाइड कर ली है। सुसाइड के चंद घंटों पहले ही संदीप ने एक वीडियो और सुसाइड नोट जारी किया था। इस नोट में संदीप ने अपनी पत्नी कंचन को सुसाइड का जिम्मेदार ठहराया था और साथ ही कई अन्य खुलासे भी किए थे।

ऐश अंसारी

चलते-चलते और ओम शांति ओम जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस ऐश अंसारी को सेक्स रेकेट चलाने पर रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया था। ये मामला 2015 का है जब ऐश और दो अन्य महिलाओं को जोधपुर की होटल से पुलिस ने पकड़ा था। तीनों महिलाओं को सेक्स रेकेट चलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार तक किया जा चुका है।

श्वेता बासु प्रसाद

कहानी घर-घर की जैसे पॉपुलर शो और कई साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं श्वेता प्रसाद को सेक्स रेकेट चलाने पर साल 2014 में गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। एक्ट्रेस को हैदराबाद की एक होटल से पकड़ा गया था।

मोनिका बेदी

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मोनिका बेदी अंडरवर्ड डॉन अबू सलेम से रिलेशन होने पर काफी सुर्खियों में रहीं। दोनों ने साल 1999 में शादी भी कर ली थी। इसके कुछ ही सालों बाद मोनिका बेदी को विदेश में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उन पर आरोप था कि उन्होंने अबू सलेम की मदद से फर्जी पासपोर्ट और डॉक्यूमेंट बनवाए हैं और उन्हीं की मदद से वो विदेश में घूम रही हैं। इस मामले के चलते उन्हें कई दिनों तक जेल की सजा काटनी पड़ी थी। बाद में उनके व्यवहार के चलते उनकी जेल की सजा कम कर दी गई थी।

ममता कुलकर्णी

करण अर्जुन और पुलिसवाला गंडा जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं ममता कुलकर्णी ने साल 2013 में अंडरवर्ल्ड के मशहूर डॉन विक्की गोस्वामी से शादी कर ली थी। शादी के कुछ सालों बाद ममता कुलकर्णी का ड्रग स्मगलिंग करने वालों के साथ नाम जुड़ा था। एक्टर पति विक्की के साथ मिलकर कई अवैध कामों का भी हिस्सा बनी हैं।

संजय दत्त

बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त का नाम दाऊद इब्राहिम, अबू सलेम और अनीस इब्राहिम जैसे कई अंडरवर्ल्ड के लोगों के साथ जुड़ चुका था। मुंबई में हुए बम धमाकों में भी संजय दत्त का नाम शामिल होने की बात सामने आई थी। बाद में जांच के दौरान एक्टर के घर से एक 57 बरामद की गई थी जिसके चलते उन्हें जेल के चक्कर भी काटने पड़े थे।

मंदाकिनी

राम तेरी गंगा मैली जैसी फिल्म में नजर आ चुकीं मंदाकिनी और दाऊद इब्राहिम का अफेयर काफी चर्चा में रहा था। दोनों की कई बार साथ क्रिकेट मैच एंजॉय करते हुए तस्वीरें भी सामने आई हैं। दाऊद के दबाव बनाने पर ही ऋषि कपूर ने मंदाकिनी को अपनी फिल्म में लिया था।

मीका सिंह

पॉपुलर सिंगर मीका सिंह उस वक्त सुर्खियों में आ गए थे जब राखी सावंत ने उनपर नशे में जबरस्ती करने का आरोप लगाया था। ये मामला 2006 में हुई मीका सिंह के बर्थडे पार्टी का है। पार्टी में केक कटिंग के बाद मीका ने सरेआम जबरदस्ती राखी सावंत को लिप किस किया था, जिससे हर कोई हैरान रह गया था। मीका की इस हरकत से नाराज होकर राखी सावंत ने उनके खिलाफ केस भी दर्ज करवाया था।

अमीषा पटेल

साल 2004 में अमीषा पटेल ने अपने ही पिता पर पैसों का गलत इस्तेमाल करने का संगीन आरोप लगाया था। केस लड़ने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने इंडस्ट्री से ब्रेक लिया था जिसके बाद कभी उनकी दोबारा वापसी नहीं हो सकी। परिवार और अमीषा की लड़ाई तब ज्यादा संगीन हुई जब उनका रिश्ता डायरेक्टर विक्रम भट्ट से शुरू हुआ। एक इंटरव्यू में अमीषा ने बताया कि उनका परिवार विक्रम के खिलाफ है। वो चाहते थे कि अमीषा किसी अमीर शख्स से शादी करें। एक बार अमीषा और विक्रम को उनकी मां ने सुबह 4 बजे साथ देखा था जिससे उन्होंने अमीषा की चप्पल पिटाई तक कर दी थी। जब रोज मां हाथ उठाने लगीं तो एक्ट्रेस ने अपना घर छोड़ दिया।

आदित्य पंचोली

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आदित्य पंचोली पर उनकी कामवाली बाई ने रेप का आरोप लगाया था। उस समय पूजा बेदी आदित्य के साथ रिलेशन में थीं हालांकि ये मामला सामने आने के बाद पूजा ने उनसे ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। इतना ही नहीं आदित्य पंचोली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट भी रिलेशन में रह चुके हैं। कुछ महीनों तक अच्छे चले रिलेशन के बाद कंगना ने एक्टर पर बुरा व्यवहार करने और हाथ उठाने के आरोप लगाते हुए उनसे ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। दोनों ब्रेकअप के बाद काफी विवादों में आ गए थे।

शाइनी आहूजा

गैंगस्टर और भूल भुलैया जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके शाइनी आहूजा पर साल 2009 में उनकी बाई ने रेप का आरोप लगाया था। आरोप साबित होने के बाद शाइनी को लंबे समय तक जेल में रहना पड़ा था। मामला सामने आने के बाद शाइनी का बॉलीवुड करियर पूरी तरह खत्म हो गया।

अमन वर्मा

बॉलीवुड एक्टर और होस्ट अमन वर्मा को एक स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में एक लड़की को सेक्सुअली हैरेस करते देखा जा चुका है। इंडिया टीवी के शो द मोस्ट वॉन्टेड के एक स्टिंग में साफ देखा गया था कि अमन एक लड़की को सिड्यूस कर रहे हैं हालांकि एक्टर ने मामला सामने आने पर कास्टिंग काउच के इल्जामों को गलत ठहराया है।

शक्ति कपूर

बॉलीवुड एक्टर शक्ति कपूर को साल 2005 में हुए एक स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में एक लड़की को सेक्सुअली हैरेस करते देखा गया। शक्ति ने लड़की को फिल्मों में रोल दिलाने के लिए उसका फायदा उठाने की कोशिश की थी। स्टिंग का वीडियो सामने आते ही शक्ति की इंडस्ट्री में खूब बदनामी हुई थी।

साजिद खान

डायरेक्टर और एक्टर साजिद खान पर साल 2018 में मीटू मूवमेंट के तहत उनकी एक्स असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर सलोनी चोपड़ा ने सेक्सुल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया था। इसके अलावा हाल ही में साजिद पर एक मॉडल डिंपल पॉल ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया। मॉडल का आरोप था कि साजिद ने उन्हें हाउसफुल फिल्म में रोल दिलाने के लिए उन्हें गलत तरीके से छुआ और गंदी बातें की थीं। इन दो लड़कियों के अलावा भी अहाना कुमरा, सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट, मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस रेशल व्हाइट, सिमरन सूरी और प्रियंका बोस भी साजिद पर सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा चुकी हैं।

इन सेलेब्स को गंवानी पड़ी जान

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून 2020 में सुसाइड कर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया था। एक्टर ने मरने से पहले कोई भी सुसाइड नोट नहीं छोड़ा था जिससे उनके मरने की वजह साफ नहीं हो पाई है। जांच के दौरान नेपोटिज्म, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और ड्रग कनेक्शन का मामला सामने आया। कई लोगों का मानना था कि रिया ने सुशांत को ड्रग एडिक्ट बना दिया था और वो उनके पैसों का भी गलत इस्तेमाल करती थीं। इससे परेशान होकर एक्टर ने सुसाइड जैसा संगीन कदम उठाया था।

प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी

'बालिका वधू' की 'आनंदी' उर्फ प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी 1 अप्रैल 2016 को मुंबई में अपने फ़्लैट पर पंखे से लटकी पाई गई थीं। उनके फैमिली मेंबर्स और फ्रेंड्स ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राहुल राज सिंह पर उन्हें सुसाइड के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाया था। राहुल पर यह आरोप भी लगे थे कि वे प्रत्यूषा के साथ मारपीट करते थे। मौत के वक्त प्रत्यूषा 25 साल की थीं।

जिया खान

'निशब्द', हाउसफुल' और 'गजनी' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आईं जिया खान को 3 जून 2013 को 25 साल की उम्र में उनके जुहू स्थित अपार्टमेंट में मृत पाया गया था। जहां, शुरुआती दौर में यह आत्महत्या का मामला माना जा रहा था। वहीं, मोड़ तब आ गया, जब जिया की मां ने सूरज पंचोली को अपनी बेटी का कातिल बताया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, डेथ से कुछ महीने पहले जिया प्रेग्नेंट हुई थीं। ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सूरज ने जिया को अबॉर्शन के लिए मेडिसिन दी थी। भ्रूण को भी सूरज ने ही टॉयलेट में बहाया था। कहा यह भी गया कि इस घटना के बाद जिया बुरी तरह टूट गई थी। सूरज ने भी उससे दूरियां बनानी शुरू कर दी थीं, जिसके बाद जिया डिप्रेशन में चली गईं। कुछ दिनों बाद उन्होंने खुदकुशी कर ली।

सिल्क स्मिता

साउथ फिल्मों की एक्ट्रेस सिल्क स्मिता की लाश 3 सितंबर, 1996 को उनके घर में पंखे से झूलती पाई गई थी। उस वक्त वे करीब 35 साल की थीं। पुलिस ने इसे आत्महत्या बताकर केस बंद कर दिया। हालांकि, कई लोगों का मानना था कि उनकी मौत के पीछे की वजह कुछ और ही है। बताया जाता है कि फिल्मों में एक्टिंग और गाने से सिल्क ने अच्छी कमाई की। ऐसे में उनके एक करीबी मित्र ने उन्हें प्रोड्यूसर बनकर और पैसे कमाने का लालच दिया। उन्हें पहली दो फिल्मों में ही 2 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हो गया। बतौर प्रोड्यूसर उनकी तीसरी फिल्म पूरी ही नहीं हो सकी। फिल्मों में हुए घाटे का असर उनके निजी जीवन पर भी हुआ और मानसिक तौर पर वो काफी कमजोर हो गई थीं।

प्रेक्षा मेहता

'क्राइम पेट्रोल', 'लाल इश्क' और 'मेरी दुर्गा' जैसे शोज की एक्ट्रेस प्रेक्षा मेहता ने सोमवार 25 मई की रात इंदौर में आत्महत्या की थी। 25 साल की प्रेक्षा ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा था, ‘‘मेरे टूटे हुए सपनों ने मेरे कॉन्फिडेंस का दम तोड़ दिया है। मैं मरे हुए सपनों के साथ नहीं जी सकती। इस निगेटिविटी के साथ रहना मुश्किल है। पिछले एक साल से मैंने बहुत कोशिश की। अब मैं थक गई हूं।’’

मनमीत ग्रेवाल

32 साल के मनमीत ग्रेवाल ने 15 मई को आत्महत्या कर ली थी। मनमीत के सुसाइड के कारणों के पीछे उनकी पिछली पेमेंट न मिलने के चलते सामने आई आर्थिक परेशानी थी। उनके दोस्त मंजीत सिंह ने एक बातचीत में बताया था कि कुछ दिन पहले ही मनमीत के दोस्त ने भी पंखे से लटककर आत्महत्या की थी। वह भी आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहा था। दोनों ने फॉरेन ट्रिप के लिए लोन लिया था और वे इसका भुगतान नहीं कर पा रहे थे।

