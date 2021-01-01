पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Republic Day Special: From 'How The Josh, High Sir' To 'Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hai Aur Rahega', These Patriotic Dialogues Of Bollywood Films Will Make You Feel Like A True Indian

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

26 जनवरी स्पेशल:'हाउ इज द जोश, हाई सर' से लेकर 'हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है और रहेगा' तक, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के ये देशभक्ति भरे डायलॉग्स

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री हमेशा से ही बॉर्डर, क्रांतिवीर, मां तुझे सलाम और राजी जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्में के जरिए देशप्रेम दिखाती रही है। इन फिल्मों के बेहतरीन जज्बे से भरे डायलॉग हर देशवासी के दिल में देशभक्ति जगा देते हैं। 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के खास मौके पर आइए जानते हैं कैसे हैं देशभक्ति भरे बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के डायलॉग-

चक दे इंडिया

साल 2007 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म चक दे इंडिया कबीर सिंह नाम के हॉकी स्टार पर आधारित फिल्म है। इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान ने कबीर सिंह की भूमिका निभाई है जिन पर मैच फिक्सिंग का आरोप लगाते हुए लोग उन्हें गद्दार साबित कर देते हैं। बाद में कबीर राष्ट्रीय महिला हॉकी टीम के कोच बनकर अपना देशप्रेम सिद्ध करते हैं।

  • "मुझे स्टेट के नाम ना सुनाई देते हैं, न दिखाई देते हैं, सिर्फ एक मुल्क का नाम सुनाई देता है, वह है इंडिया"- शाहरुख खान

ऊरीः द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

विक्की कौशल और यामी गौतम स्टारर फिल्म साल 2016 में ऊरी में हुई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की असल कहानी पर आधारित है। फिल्म में विक्की ने मेजर विहान सिंह शेरगिल का किरदार निभाया है जिन्होंने इस ऑपरेशन को लीड किया था। साल 2019 में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म के लिए विक्की को उनके अभिनय के लिए नेशनल अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है।

  • "हाउ इज द जोश? हाई सर"- विक्की कौशल

गदर एक प्रेमकथा

साल 2001 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म गदर साल 1947 में हुए भारत पाकिस्तान के विभाजन में बनी है। फिल्म में सरदार तारा सिंह बने सनी देओल और मुस्लिम सकीना बनी अमीषा पटेल की खूबसूरत लव स्टोरी दिखाई गई है। दो दुश्मन देशों के बीच चल रही लव स्टोरी के बीच सनी देओल का बेहतरीन देशप्रेम और दमदार अभिनय देखने मिला है।

  • "अशरफ अली, तुम्हारा पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद है, इसमें कोई एतराज नहीं है, लेकिन हमारा हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है और रहेगा"- सनी देओल

मां तुझे सलाम

साल 2002 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म मां तुझे सलाम आर्मी के मेजर प्रताप सिंह और उनकी टीम की कहानी है जिनकी ड्यूटी बॉर्डर पर है। इस फिल्म में सनी देओल ने मेजर प्रताप और तबू ने कैप्टन सोनिया खन्ना का लीड रोल निभाया है।

  • "दूध मांगोगे तो खीर देंगे, कश्मीर मांगोगे तो चीर देंगे"- सनी देओल​​​​

जय हो

सलमान खान, डेजी शाह, तबू, सना खान और पुलकित सम्राट स्टारर फिल्म जय हो साल 2014 में रिलीज हुई है। सोहेल खान के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म में सलमान ने एक्स आर्मी ऑफिसर जय अग्निहोत्री का किरदार निभाया है जो सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी को बखूबी समझते हैं। जय हमेशा लोगों की मदद करने में आगे रहते हैं और करप्शन खत्म करने की चाह में कई दमदार लोगों से अकेले ही भिड़ जाते हैं। उनका हौसला देखते हुए उन्हें कई लोगों का समर्थन मिलता है।

  • "एक सच्चे देशभक्त को हम फौज से निकाल सकते हैं, लेकिन उसके दिल से देशभक्ति नहीं"- सलमान खान

बॉर्डर

साल 1997 की फिल्म बॉर्डर अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाने वाली देशभक्ति फिल्मों में से एक है। इस फिल्म में सुनील शेट्टी, सनी देओल, कुलभूषण खरबंदा, राखी, तबू, अक्षय खन्ना और मथुरा दास जैसे अहम किरदार मौजूद थे। फिल्म के गाने, के घर कब आओगे, तो चलूं और मेरे दुश्मन मेरे भाई आज भी सबसे पसंदीदा देशभक्ति गाने हैं।

  • "हम तो किसी दूसरे की धरती पर नजर भी नहीं डालते, लेकिन इतने नालायक बच्चे भी नहीं है कि कोई हमारी धरती मां पर नजर डाले और हम चुपचाप देखते रहें"- सुनील शेट्टी​​​​​​​

इंडियन

साल 2001 में रिलीज हुई एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म इंडियन में सनी देओल ने डीसीपी राज शेखर आजाद का किरदार निभाया था, जो अपनी जान की बाजी लगाकर खतरनाक आंतकवादियों का खात्मा करता है। बाद में कुछ लोगों द्वारा राज को अपने ससुर, डीजीपी सूर्यप्रताप सिंह के मर्डर के आरोप में फंसा दिया जाता है।

  • "चाहे हमें एक वक्त की रोटी न मिले, बदन पर कपड़े न हों, सिर पर छत न हो, लेकिन जब देश की आन की बात आती है, तब हम जान की बाजी लगा देते हैं"- सनी देओल
  • "हम हाथ मिलाना भी जानते हैं, हाथ उखाड़ना भी, हम गांधी को पूजते हैं चंद्रशेखर आजाद को भी"

हॉलीडे- सोल्जर इज नेवर ऑफ ड्यूटी

अक्षय कुमार सोनाक्षी सिन्हा स्टारर फिल्म हॉलीडे एक आर्मी सोल्जर विराट की कहानी है जो मुंबई में होने वाले बम धमाकों को रोकने की कोशिश करता है।

  • "तुम लोग यहां परिवार के साथ चैन से जियो, इसलिए हम रोज बॉर्डर पर मरते हैं"- अक्षय कुमार

बेबी

साल 2015 की फिल्म बेबी इंडियन इंटेलिजेंस सिस्टम के एक ऑपरेशन की कहानी पर आधारित है। फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार ने अजय का रोल निभाया है जो इस ऑपरेशन को लीड करते हैं।

  • "रिलीजन वाला जो कॉलम होता है हम उसमें, कैपिटल और बोल्ड में इंडियन लिखते हैं"- अक्षय कुमार

अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों

अक्षय कुमार, बॉबी देओल, अमिताभ बच्चन, दिव्या कुमार खोसला स्टारर फिल्म अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों साल 2004 में रिलीज हुई थी।

  • "मौत की मंडियों में जाकर अपने बेटों की बलियां दी हैं, देश ने जब भी एक सिर मांगा है, हमने भर-भरके झोलियां दी हैं"- अक्षय कुमार
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser