सुशांत डेथ केस:रिया चक्रवर्ती ने बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से कहा सुशांत की बहनों ने FIR रद्द करने जो याचिका लगाई है उसे खारिज कर दें

20 मिनट पहले
रिया चक्रवर्ती 7 अक्टूबर को जेल से रिहा हो चुकी हैं। सुशांत केस की जांच अभी भी CBI कर रही है। लेकिन रिया ने प्रियंका सिंह और मीतू सिंह द्वारा बांद्रा पुलिस में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की गई FIR को रद्द करने के लिए दायर की गई याचिका का विरोध किया है। रिया का कहना है कि जो शिकायत उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की गई है, उसकी पूरी जांच की जाए क्योंकि इन दवाओं को लेने के एक हफ्ते के बाद ही सुशांत की मौत हो गई थी।

प्रियंका की भेजी दवाओं से बिगड़ी हालत
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में दायर हलफनामें में रिया ने कहा है कि सुशांत की बहन प्रियंका और राम मनोहर लोहिया दिल्ली के डॉ तरुण कुमार ने बिना किसी परामर्श के अवैध रूप से मेंटली डिसीज से जुड़ी दवाएं दी थीं। इसी एफिडेविट में लिखा है कि सुशांत को उनकी बहन प्रियंका ने 8 जून को वॉट्सऐप के जरिए नैक्सिटो, लिब्रियम और लोनजेप एमडी जैसी दवाएं लेने कहा था। NDPS एक्ट के तहत ये तीनों ही दवाएं साइको-ट्रॉपिक सबस्टेंस से बनती हैं।

4 नवंबर को होगी प्रियंका-मीतू की याचिका पर सुनवाई
रिया ने दावा किया है कि ये आरोप गंभीर प्रकृति के हैं, इसलिए जांच एजेंसी को मामले की जांच करने का पर्याप्त अवसर दिया जाना चाहिए। जिसके लिए FIR रद्द करने लगाई गई याचिका को खारिज किया जाना जरूरी है। बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट के जस्टिस एसएस शिंदे और एमएस कार्णिक की बेंच प्रियंका और मीतू की याचिका पर 4 नवंबर को सुनवाई करने जा रही है।

