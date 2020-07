सुशांत की याद में:सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले भावुक हुईं रिया चक्रवर्ती, पोस्ट में लिखा- मैं तुम्हें और तुम्हारे प्यार को सेलिब्रेट करूंगी

View this post on Instagram

It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me , I know you are .... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️

