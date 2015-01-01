पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक घर में शिफ्ट हुए अली-ऋचा:अली फजल के साथ सी-फेसिंग अपार्टमेंट में शिफ्ट हुईं ऋचा चड्ढा, लॉकडाउन में मिल भी नहीं पाए थे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा बॉयफ्रेंड अली फजल के साथ नए घर में शिफ्ट हो गई हैं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ऋचा जिस घर में पहले रहती थीं, उसकी लीज मार्च में पूरी हो गई थी। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के चलते वे नया घर नहीं तलाश पाई थीं। इतना ही नहीं, इस अवधि में दोनों एक-दूसरे से मिल भी नहीं पाए थे। अनलॉक शुरू होते ही अगस्त में उन्होंने नया आशियाना तलाशना शुरू किया और अब वे अली के साथ वहां शिफ्ट हो गई हैं, जहां दोनों साथ में कुछ साल गुजारेंगे।

घर से समुद्र का नजारा दिखाई देता है

एक इंटरव्यू में ऋचा ने कहा कि नया घर मिलने से वे बहुत खुश हैं। इस घर से समुद्र का नजारा दिखाई देता है। यह बांद्रा और अंधेरी की लोकेशन से दूर है, जो उन्हें सतत रूप से नजर रख रही पैपराजी से भी बचाएगा।

मुंबई मिरर से बातचीत में ऋचा ने अली को मजेदार हाउसमेट बताया। वे कहती हैं, "वह मजेदार है और ज्यादातर लड़कों से अलग है। हर काम में मदद करता है। वह बिना किसी परेशानी के घर के पर्दे चुन लेता है। खुशकिस्मती से हमारी पसंद भी काफी मिलती है। यह अच्छी बात है कि फाइनली हम ये फैसले साथ ले सकते हैं कि कौन-सी साबुन खरीदनी है या कौन सी नौकरानी हायर करनी है।"

ऋचा ने आगे कहा, "जब हम किराना खरीदने गए तो उसका बैग मेरे बैग से भारी था। मैं ऑर्गेनिक फार्मिंग को एन्जॉय करती हूं और यहां हमारे पास अपनी सब्जियां उगाने के लिए किचन गार्डन है, जिसमें अली भी मेरी मदद करता है।"

ऋचा की मानें तो उनके इस कदम से सभी खुश नहीं हैं। उनकी दो पालतू बिल्लियां अली के इर्द-गिर्द रहने की आदत डाल रही हैं। वे कहती हैं, "अली भी पैट्स के साथ सहज नहीं हैं और उनमें से एक उससे डर जाती हैं। इसके बावजूद वह एडजस्ट कर रहा है।"

कोविड-19 के चलते शादी नहीं हो सकी

ऋचा और अली इसी साल अप्रैल में शादी करने वाले थे। लेकिन कोविड-19 की वजह से बनी परिस्थितियों के चलते उन्हें इसे कैंसिल करना पड़ा। अपनी शादी स्थगित होने पर अली ने एक बातचीत में हंसते हुए कहा था, "हम अपने सितारों को धन्यवाद देते हैं कि वे अन-ऑर्गेनाइज्ड थे। हमने अभी तक भुगतान नहीं किया था। इसलिए हम बच गए। हम बिल्कुल अनप्लांड थे।"

अली ने साथ में यह भी कहा कि उन्हें अपनी शादी टलने का दुख है। लेकिन वे इसे दूसरे तरीके से लेते हैं। वे मानते हैं कि नियति चाहती है कि वे अपनी शादी को महामारी के बाद सभी के साथ सेलिब्रेट करें।

