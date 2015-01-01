पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यादें शेष:दिवाली पर रिद्धिमा कपूर को आई पिता ऋषि कपूर की याद, दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन की पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर कर बोलीं- 'मिस यू पापा'

7 मिनट पहले
दिग्गज एक्टर ऋषि कपूर ने 31 अप्रैल को अपने परिवार, फैंस और इंडस्ट्री को छोड़ दुनिया से विदा ले चुके हैं। एक्टर की बेटी रिद्धिमा कपूर उनके बेहद करीब थीं जिसके चलते वो लगातार अपने पिता की कुछ यादगार तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं। दीपावली के खास मौके पर जहां एक तरफ पूरा देश जश्न मना रहा है वहीं दूसरी तरफ रिद्धिमा को अपने पिता ऋषि कपूर की गैरमौजूदगी सता रही है।

रिद्धिमा कपूर साहनी पिता की मौत के बाद से ही मां नीतू कपूर और भाई रणबीर के साथ मुंबई में रह रही थीं। दिवाली से महज कुछ ही दिनों पहले ही रिद्धिमा अपने घर दिल्ली लौटी हैं। इस साल दिवाली के मौके पर पिता के ना रहने पर रिद्धिमा ने उनकी याद में पिछले साल के दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन की एक तस्वीर शेयर की है। इसके साथ रिद्धिमा लिखती हैं, 'पिछले साल की यादें। दिवाली 2019। मिस यू पापा'।

रिद्धिमा कपूर की इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी से शेयर की गई तस्वीर में ऋषि कपूर और नीतू कपूर बेटी के साथ पोज करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान ऋषि कपूर हल्के गुलाबी रंग का ट्रेडिशनल कुर्ता और नीतू हल्के हरे रंग का सूट पहनी नजर आ रही हैं। रिद्धिमा सफेद रंग के लहंगे में हैं। इसके अलावा रिद्धिमा ने ऋषि की गोद में बैठे हुए अपनी बेटी समारा की तस्वीर भी शेयर की है जिसके साथ उन्होंने टूट हुए दिल का इमोजी बनाया है।

