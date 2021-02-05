पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पॉप स्टार का नया विवाद:रिहाना ने भगवान गणेश का पेंडेंट पहनकर टॉपलेस पोज दिया, भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दिनों किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पोस्ट करने के बाद चर्चा में रहीं इंटरनेशनल पॉप स्टार रिहाना अब नए विवाद में घिर गई हैं। उन्होंने एक लॉन्जरी ब्रांड के लिए फोटोशूट कराया है, जिसमें वे टॉपलेस होकर पोज दे रही हैं। इस दौरान अपनी ज्वैलरी के साथ उन्होंने भगवान गणेश का पेंडेंट भी कैरी किया है, जिसके चलते वे सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने लगाई फटकार

रिहाना की फोटो देखने के बाद गिरिराज सिंह ने सनातन धर्म का अपमान करने वालों को फटकार लगाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि सनातन धर्म इतना सहिष्णु और धैर्यवान है कि फिल्म, विज्ञापन और टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग वाले इसका नाजायज फायदा उठाकर हमारे देवी देवताओं का अपमान कर जाते हैं। वहीं दूसरे धर्मों के खिलाफ स्क्रैच भर बनने पर भी दुनियाभर में तहलका जाता है। सिंह ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि हमारे धैर्य की और परीक्षा न ली जाए, क्योंकि अति हर जगह वर्जित होती है।

कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के कमेंट्स

रिहाना की पोस्ट पर कमेंट करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है, "रिहाना खूबसूरती के लिए हमारे धर्म का उपयोग करना बंद करो। चैन के आखिर में गणेश की मूर्ति। (यह हम हिंदुओं के लिए पवित्र आकृति है।)" एक यूजर ने लिखा, "यह बहुत अपमानजनक है रिरी। हमारा धर्म तुम्हारी सुंदरता के लिए नहीं है।" एक यूजर का कमेंट है, "गणेश जी को इस तरह पहनना बेहद अपमानजनक है। मेरे पहले आराध्य और हर साल गणेश चतुर्थी मनाने वाले करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था। रिरी तुमने मुझे और अन्य लोगों को निराश किया है।"

रिहाना के पिछले कुछ विवाद

रिहाना ने अपने वर्चुअल रनवे शो 'सैवेज एक्स फेंटी' में अपना लॉन्जरी कलेक्शन दिखाते समय म्यूजिक प्रोड्यूसर कूकू क्लोए के गाने 'डूम' का इस्तेमाल किया था, जिसमें इस्लाम की हदीस यानी वो बातें थीं, जिनके जरिए पैगम्बर साहब ने इस्लामी संस्कृति के रीति-रिवाजों और नियमों के बारे में बताया था। कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई थी। बाद में रिहाना ने इसे लेकर माफी मांग ली थी।

कुछ दिनों पहले रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी एक न्यूज चैनल की खबर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, "हम इस पर यानी भारत के किसान आंदोलन पर बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं?’ उनकी इस पोस्ट को करीब 2.20 लाख लोगों ने री-ट्वीट किया था। बाद में उनका खालिस्तानी कनेक्शन सामने आया और दावा किया गया कि रिहाना को इस एक पोस्ट के लिए करीब 18 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए थे। इस डील के पीछे कनाडा की पोएटिक जस्टिस फाउंडेशन का हाथ बताया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें