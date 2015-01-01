पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिद्धिमा की दिल्ली वापसी:ऋषि कपूर के निधन के 6 महीने बाद ससुराल लौटीं उनकी बेटी रिद्धिमा, पिता के अंतिम दर्शन भी नहीं कर पाई थीं

10 मिनट पहले
ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद पिछले 6 महीने से मुंबई में रह रहीं उनकी बेटी और एंटरप्रन्योर रिद्धिमा ससुराल (दिल्ली) लौट गई हैं। गुरुवार को उन्होंने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की फोटो शेयर की। इनमें से एक फोटो में वे मुंबई एयरपोर्ट दिखा रही हैं, जो पूरी तरह खाली है। एक अन्य फोटो में वे अपनी मां नीतू सिंह के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। जिसके साथ उन्होंने लव लिखा है और रेड कलर के दिल की इमोजी साझा की है।

मुंबई से वापसी का वादा किया

रिद्धिमा ने अपनी एक फोटो में मुंबई से वापसी का वादा किया है। उन्होंने लिखा है, "मुंबई मैं जल्दी ही वापस लौटूंगी।" इसी फोटो में एक कोट भी हैं, जिसमें लिखा है, "आप कभी किसी को पीछे नहीं छोड़ते। आप उनका कुछ हिस्सा अपने साथ ले जाते हैं और अपना कुछ हिस्सा पीछे छोड़ देते हैं।"

पिता के अंतिम दर्शन नहीं कर पाई थीं

30 अप्रैल को 68 साल की उम्र में ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया था। कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर में लगे लॉकडाउन की वजह से रिद्धिमा अपने पिता के अंतिम दर्शन भी नहीं कर पाई थीं। आलिया भट्ट ने वीडियो कॉल के जरिए उन्हें ऋषि के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल किया था। इसके बाद वे गृह मंत्रालय से इजाजत लेकर सड़क मार्ग से मुंबई पहुंची थीं और पिता की प्रार्थना सभा में शामिल हुई थीं। तब से वे लगातार मुंबई में ही रह रही थीं।

