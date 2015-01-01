पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली स्पेशल ड्रेस:रितेश देशमुख ने मां की पुरानी साड़ी से अपने और दोनों बेटों के लिए बनवाए नए कपड़े, शेयर किया खास वीडियो

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने शनिवार को दिवाली वाले दिन एक खास वीडियो शेयर किया। इस वीडियो में रितेश, उनके बेटे रिहान और राहिल एक जैसी ड्रेस में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। रितेश ने बताया कि मां की पुरानी साड़ी को रिसाइकिल कर एक जैसी ब्लू ड्रेस बनाई गई है। यह वीडियो जेनेलिया ने शूट किया है।

वीडियो में पहले रितेश की मां एक साड़ी लिए हुए दिखाई देती हैं। इसके बाद अगले सीन में रितेश और उनके बेटे उसी साड़ी से बना एक जैसा कुर्ता पहने नजर आते हैं। रितेश और उनके बेटे वीडियो में सभी को नमस्ते कर रहे हैं।

सेलेब्स ने किया क्रिएटिविटी को हैट्स ऑफ
रितेश के इस वीडियो पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर, अमृता खानविलकर, दीपशिखा देशमुख और कई अन्य सेलेब्रिटीज ने रिएक्ट किया और देशमुख फैमिली को दीपावली की बधाइयां दी हैं। रितेश के अलावा सलमान, शाहरुख, दीपिका, रणबीर, अनुष्का, कियारा आडवाणी और अन्य बॉलीवुड कलाकारों ने फैन्स को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं अपने-अपने अंदाज में दी हैं।

खान फैमिली ने पुरानी फोटो सेलेब्स ने इस तरह दीं बधाई
शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर भाई अबराम के साथ एक थ्रोबैक पिक शेयर की है। ये 2018 की दिवाली की तस्वीर है। इसमें सुहाना अपने छोटे भाई को किस करती नजर आ रही हैं। सुहाना ब्लू-सिल्वर साड़ी में हैं और अबराम ब्लैक शेरवानी में नजर आ रहे हैं।

