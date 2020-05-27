दैनिक भास्करMay 27, 2020, 05:36 PM IST
मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन के पिता को गुजरे हुए आज पूरे एक साल हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में अजय देवगन समेत कई सेलेब्स ने उन्हें बरसी पर याद किया है। एक्शन डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी ने भी अपने गुरू वीरू देवगन के लिए एक इमोशनल नोट लिखा है।
रोहित ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से कुछ थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। पहली तस्वीर में यंग रोहित स्टंट करते नजर आ रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी में वह एक अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी के दौरान उनके सामने माथा टेकते दिख रहे हैं। इन्हें शेयर करते हुए रोहित ने लिखा, 'उस वक्त में वीरू जी ने हमें असली और प्राकृतिक स्टंट सिखाया। ना कोई केबल और ना कम्प्यूटर ग्राफिक्स। हमें उनके होने का विषेशाधिकार मिला'।
Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru! Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award. It’s been a year since you left us. You will always be missed. 🙏
आगे रोहित लिखते हैं, 'कभी भी अपनी टीम को उनका उदाहरण दिए बिना मैंने कोई स्टंट नहीं किया। और मैंने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि मैं आपको अपने हाथों से लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड दूंगा। आपको गए हुए एक साल हो गए हैं। आपको हमेशा याद किया जाएगा'। वीरू देवगन के निधन पर भी रोहिन ने उनके लिए इमोशनल नोट शेयर करते हुए उनके सिखाए हुए लेसन शेयर किए थे। रोहित ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत वीरू जी के साथ ही की थी।
It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45 And I know one man who will always be proud of me in Heaven My Guru, My Father - Veeru Devgan Two most important lessons he taught me: 1. Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. 2. Before performing any stunt the most important thing is - SAFETY FIRST. (On Location...Bangkok... Stunt Rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot...#sooryavanshi) PS: Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt Professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment.
