Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru! Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award. It’s been a year since you left us. You will always be missed. 🙏

