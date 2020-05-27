Change Cookies Settings

पुण्यतिथि / अजय के पिता वीरू देवगन को अपना गुरू मानते हैं रोहित शेट्टी, बरसी पर इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखकर किया याद

Rohit Shetty considers Ajay's father Veeru Devgan as his guru, writes an emotional post on this first death anniversary
Rohit Shetty considers Ajay's father Veeru Devgan as his guru, writes an emotional post on this first death anniversary

दैनिक भास्कर

May 27, 2020, 05:36 PM IST

मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन के पिता को गुजरे हुए आज पूरे एक साल हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में अजय देवगन समेत कई सेलेब्स ने उन्हें बरसी पर याद किया है। एक्शन डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी ने भी अपने गुरू वीरू देवगन के लिए एक इमोशनल नोट लिखा है।

रोहित ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से कुछ थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। पहली तस्वीर में यंग रोहित स्टंट करते नजर आ रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी में वह एक अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी के दौरान उनके सामने माथा टेकते दिख रहे हैं। इन्हें शेयर करते हुए रोहित ने लिखा, 'उस वक्त में वीरू जी ने हमें असली और प्राकृतिक स्टंट सिखाया। ना कोई केबल और ना कम्प्यूटर ग्राफिक्स। हमें उनके होने का विषेशाधिकार मिला'।

आगे रोहित लिखते हैं, 'कभी भी अपनी टीम को उनका उदाहरण दिए बिना मैंने कोई स्टंट नहीं किया। और मैंने कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि मैं आपको अपने हाथों से लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड दूंगा। आपको गए हुए एक साल हो गए हैं। आपको हमेशा याद किया जाएगा'। वीरू देवगन के निधन पर भी रोहिन ने उनके लिए इमोशनल नोट शेयर करते हुए उनके सिखाए हुए लेसन शेयर किए थे। रोहित ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत वीरू जी के साथ ही की थी।

