वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी:पहली मुलाकात में रितेश को जेनेलिया ने कर दिया था इग्नोर, फिर शूटिंग के दौरान दोनों करीब आए और कर ली शादी

एक घंटा पहले
रितेश देशमुख और जेनेलिया की शादी को 9 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। दोनों ने 3 फरवरी, 2012 को शादी की थी। इस मौके पर दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक-दूसरे को रोमांटिक तरीके से बधाई दी। दोनों की पहली मुलाकात तुझे मेरी कसम के सेट पर हुई थी। अब ये दो बेटों के माता-पिता हैं। एक नजर डालते हैं रितेश-जेनेलिया की क्यूट लव स्टोरी पर...

ऐसे हुई पहली मुलाकात

रितेश-जेनेलिया ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपनी लव स्टोरी बताई थी। रितेश ने कहा था, मैं तुझे मेरी कसम के टेस्ट शूट के लिए हैदराबाद गया था। मुझे कहा गया कि वो लड़की भी वहां होगी जिसके साथ तुम्हें काम करना है। जब मैं एयरपोर्ट से बाहर आया तो जेनेलिया की मां से मुलाकात हुई। फिर मेरी नजर एक लंबी लड़की पर पड़ी जो कि दूसरी दिशा में देखकर मुझे इग्नोर कर रही थी। मैंने सोचा, ये ऐसा क्यों कर रही है।

जेनेलिया को थी गलतफहमी

जेनेलिया ने आगे की कहानी बताते हुए कहा, मुझे दो दिन पहले ही पता चला था कि रितेश मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे हैं तो मुझे लगा कि ये बिगड़ैल मिजाज के होंगे, जैसे नेताओं के बेटे अक्सर होते हैं, तो मैंने सोचा कि इससे पहले ये मुझे एटीट्यूड दिखाए क्यों ना मैं ही इसे एटीट्यूड दिखा दूं। लेकिन जब मैंने रितेश से बात की तो मैं समझ गई कि ये अच्छे इंसान हैं।

जेनेलिया को मिस करने लगे रितेश

रितेश बोले- हमने अनजानों की तरह एक-दूसरे के साथ काम करना शुरू किया। फिर एक दूसरे को समझने की कोशिश करने लगे। सेट्स के बाहर हम दोस्त बन गए। जब हैदराबाद शेड्यूल खत्म हुआ तो मैं जेनेलिया को मिस करने लगा। कई बार कॉल करने का मन किया लेकिन सोचा कि पता नहीं ऐसा करना ठीक होगा कि नहीं। जेनेलिया से प्यार का एहसास रातोंरात नहीं हुआ था। हम धीरे-धीरे एक-दूसरे के प्रति अपनी फीलिंग्स समझने लगे। दिन, महीने और साल बीत गए और फिर हमने 2012 में शादी कर अपने रिश्ते को अंजाम तक पहुंचा दिया।

रितेश ने इस इंटरव्यू में आगे कहा था कि जेनेलिया और उनकी बहुत कम लड़ाई होती है। दोनों के बीच मतभेद होते हैं लेकिन दोनों कभी एक-दूसरे पर चिल्लाते नहीं हैं। अगर दोनों के बीच डिफरेंस होते हैं तो रितेश पहली पहल करके जेनेलिया को मना लेते हैं।

