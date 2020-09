अपकमिंग:हॉरर-कॉमेडी फिल्म 'भूत पुलिस' में नजर आएगी सैफ अली खान और अर्जुन कपूर की जोड़ी, इस साल के अंत तक फ्लोर पर जाएगी फिल्म

#SaifAliKhan & @arjunk26 join the cast of 'Bhoot Police'! This spooky adventure comedy to go on floors by the end of this year.@tipsofficial in association with #12thStreetEntertainment presents #BhootPolice, Produced by @RameshTaurani & @puriakshai, Directed by #PavanKirpalani. pic.twitter.com/BNFoLFcDgB