महामारी के बीच शूटिंग:भूत पुलिस की शूटिंग कर रहे सैफ बोले- यह हाई रिस्क प्रोफेशन, ऐसा लगता है कि हम अस्पताल में काम कर रहे

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सैफ अली खान अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'भूत पुलिस' की शूटिंग हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, उनकी मानें तो कोरोना महामारी के बीच उनका प्रोफेशन बहुत ही रिस्की हो गया है और उन्हें ऐसा लग रहा है, जैसे कि वे अस्पताल में काम कर रहे हैं।

'एक्टर्स मास्क नहीं पहन सकते'

एक अंग्रेजी न्यूज वेबसाइट से बातचीत में सैफ ने कहा- एक्टर्स मास्क नहीं पहन सकते और इस वक्त फिल्म के सेट का वातावरण बहुत ही खतरनाक है। लेकिन जिन लोगों के साथ मैं काम कर रहा हूं, वे बहुत एफर्ट लगा रहे हैं। लोग अपना बेस्ट देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन खतरा फिर भी है।यह बहुत मुश्किल वक्त है और मुझे लगता है कि एक्टर्स वाकई क्रेडिट के हकदार हैं।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान हम 6 महीने तक चुपचाप घर में बैठे, अपनी जिंदगी बर्बाद की और समय गंवाया। लेकिन अब जबकि सरकार कह रही है कि बाहर निकल कर काम करो और अर्थव्यवस्था में मदद करो तो हम फिर से फ्रंट लाइन पर हैं। यह बहुत ही हाई रिस्क प्रोफेशन है, ऐसा लगता है कि हम अस्पताल में काम कर रहे हैं।

धर्मशाला में ही मनाएंगे दिवाली

सैफ अली खान इस बार दिवाली धर्मशाला में ही मनाएंगे। इसके लिए उनकी पत्नी करीना कपूर और 3 साल के बेटे तैमूर अली खान जल्दी ही उन्हें जॉइन करेंगे। करीना ने एक इंटरव्यू में इस बात की पुष्टि की।

उन्होंने कहा- धर्मशाला में सैफ एक फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं और मैं वहां कभी नहीं गई। इसलिए तैमूर और मैं जल्दी ही उन्हें ज्वाइन करेंगे। पहाड़ों की यात्रा और खुली हवा और धूप में वक्त बिताना वाकई मजेदार अनुभव होने वाला है। करीब सालभर से हम घर पर ही हैं। इसलिए हम कुछ दिन के लिए धर्मशाला जा रहे हैं।

करीना की अगली फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा'

दूसरी वार प्रेगनेंसी को एन्जॉय कर रहीं करीना कपूर की अगली फिल्म अद्वैत चंदन के निर्देशन में बन रही आमिर खान स्टारर 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' है, जो 2021 में रिलीज होगी। वहीं, सैफ की 'भूत पुलिस' की बात करें तो पवन कृपलानी के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म भी अगले साल रिलीज होगी।

