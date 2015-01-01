पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपकमिंग सीरीज:सैफ अली खान की पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा 'दिल्ली' का नाम बदलकर हुआ 'तांडव', अगले महीने डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर होगी रिलीज

किरण जैन30 मिनट पहले
लॉकडाउन के बाद, भारत में कई सिनेमाघरों ने अपने दरवाजे ऑडियंस के लिए खोल दिए हैं। हालांकि सामान्य स्थिति आने में अभी कुछ और महीने लगेंगे और उस समय तक कई डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म नियमित अंतराल पर नए शो और फिल्में रिलीज करके दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने की हर संभव कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान 'पंचायत', ब्रीथः इंटू द शेडो, 'पाताल लोक' और 'मिर्जापुर 2' की सफलता के बाद, अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो भारतीय दर्शकों के लिए एक और मनोरंजक वेब सीरीज लाने के लिए तैयार है। हम बात कर रहे हैं फिल्म निर्माता अली अब्बास जफर की आगामी पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा 'तांडव' की जिसमें मुख्य भूमिका में सैफ अली खान नजर आएंगे।

'द फैमिली मैन 2' की बजाए 'तांडव' इस साल के अंत तक होंगी रिलीज:

सूत्र की मानें तो मेकर्स इस सीरीज को अगले साल की शुरूआती में लॉन्च करने वाले थे। प्लानिंग के मुताबिक इस साल के अंत तक वे मनोज बाजपेयी की 'द फैमिली मैन 2' को लॉन्च करने वाले थे हालांकि लॉकडाउन की वजह से अब तक ये सीरीज तैयार नहीं हुई है। सीरीज में नजर आने वाले वीएफएक्स का काम अभी पूरा नहीं हुआ है जिसकी वजह से इस साल ये सीरीज रिलीज नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सैफ अली खान की 'तांडव' तैयार है और इसीलिए मेकर्स 'द फैमिली मैन 2' की बजाए 'तांडव' इस साल के अंत तक रिलीज करेंगे।

सीरीज का टाइटल 'दिल्ली' से हुआ 'तांडव':

सैफ अली खान की 9-एपिसोड की इस सीरीज का टाइटल पहले 'दिल्ली' था जिसे बदलकर अब 'तांडव' रखा गया है। इस सीरीज में सैफ प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे का किरदार निभाएंगे जो ग्रे किरदार में दिखेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पाने के लिए सैफ का किरदार किस हद तक जाएगा, इस सीरीज की कहानी उसी पर आधारित होगी। सीरीज में सैफ अली खान के अलावा, डिंपल कपाडिया, सुनील ग्रोवर, तिग्मांशु धुलिया, कृतिका कामरा और सारा जेन डियास भी अहम किरदार में नज़र आएंगे।

अली अब्बास जफर इस सीरीज के साथ करेंगे अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू:

बता दें कि अली अब्बास जफर इस सीरीज के साथ अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू करेंगे, वहीं सैफ अली खान 'सेक्रेड गेम्स सीजन 2' के बाद फिर से वेब स्पेस में लौटते नजर आएंगे। हाल ही में अभिनेता ने महामारी के बीच अपने पहले अमेजन प्राइम शो के लिए डबिंग की है।

