अपकमिंग सीरीज:सैफ अली खान की 'तांडव' 15 जनवरी को होगी रिलीज, फर्स्ट-लुक हुआ जारी; कल आएगा टीजर

मुंबई10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
एक्टर सैफ अली खान की पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा वेब सीरीज 'तांडव' डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। इस वेब सीरीज से प्रोड्यूसर-डायरेक्टर अली अब्बास जफर का डिजिटल डेब्यू भी होगा। 9 एपिसोड की ये पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा अगले महीने 15 जनवरी को रिलीज की जा सकती है। अली अब्बास ने बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वेब सीरीज का पोस्टर शेयर किया है। जिसमें सैफ का फर्स्ट लुक दिखाया गया है। इस पोस्टर के जरिए यह भी बताया गया है कि 'तांडव' का टीजर कल (17 दिसंबर) रिलीज किया जाएगा।

इस वेब सीरीज के बारे में बात करते हुए अली अब्बास जफर ने कहा, " 'तांडव' के माध्यम से, हम दर्शकों को राजनीति की शक्ति भरी दुनिया में ले जाएंगे। जैसे-जैसे ये शो आगे बढ़ेगा, आप महसूस करेंगे कि कोई सही या गलत नहीं है, कोई काला या सफेद नहीं है। जिस दुनिया में पावर है उसमें ग्रे शेड ही होता है।"

अली ने आगे कहा, "मेरा मानना है कि किसी दमदार स्क्रिप्ट को यदि दमदार कलाकार का सपोर्ट मिला जाए, तो वो जरूर सफल साबित होती है। मैं खुद को भाग्यशाली मानता हूं की मुझे एक अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट और दमदार कलाकार दोनों का साथ मिला। मैं उत्साहित हूं कि डिजिटल डोमेन पर बतौर प्रोड्यूसर-डायरेक्टर के रूप में डेब्यू कर रहा हूं। मुझे यकीन हैं दुनिया भर के लाखों लोगों के लिए 'तांडव' एक पेचीदा और मनोरंजक कहानी साबित होगी।"

अली इस सीरीज के साथ करेंगे अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू
बता दें कि अली अब्बास जफर इस सीरीज के साथ अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू करेंगे। वहीं सैफ अली खान 'सेक्रेड गेम्स सीजन 2' के बाद फिर से वेब स्पेस में लौटते नजर आएंगे। हाल ही में अभिनेता ने महामारी के बीच अपने पहले अमेजन प्राइम शो के लिए डबिंग की थी। अली अब्बास जफर के अलावा इस सीरीज से एक्ट्रेस डिम्पल कपाड़िया भी अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू करेंगी। साथ ही सुनील ग्रोवर, तिग्मांशु धुलिया, गौहर खान, दिनो मोरिया, संध्या मृदुल, कृतिका कामरा, सारा जेन डियास और हितेन तेजवानी भी अहम किरदार में नजर आएंगे।

सीरीज का टाइटल 'दिल्ली' से हुआ 'तांडव'
बता दें कि सैफ अली खान की 9-एपिसोड की इस वेब सीरीज का टाइटल पहले 'दिल्ली' था। जिसे बदलकर अब 'तांडव' रखा गया है। इस सीरीज में सैफ एक प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे का किरदार निभाएंगे, जो ग्रे किरदार में दिखेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पाने के लिए सैफ का किरदार किस हद तक जाएगा, इस सीरीज की कहानी उसी पर आधारित होगी।

