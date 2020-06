View this post on Instagram

#taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan and #saifalikhan time out today as they went to Marine Drive . . Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent. . #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 7, 2020 at 6:20am PDT